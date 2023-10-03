5 best Valorant pros who played Jett in VCT 2023

Jett is a Duelist used to create space quickly for her team. This Valorant Agent's evasive abilities and potential to take many off angles have made her a must-pick for Operator users.

Despite the many changes implemented to Jett, she has always had an extremely high pick rate in casual and professional matches. In Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2023, she was among the five highest-picked Agents in the event with a pick rate of 52%. This year, we saw many pro players use Jett to her fullest and create some incredible moments.

Below is a list of the five best Valorant pros who played this Agent in VCT 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Demon1, something, and three more Valorant pros who were incredible with Jett in VCT 2023

1) Demon1

Max "Demon1" Mazanov is a Valorant pro representing Evil Geniuses. His main role is that of a primary Duelist, but he also plays as the Controllers Astra and Brimstone and the Sentinel Chamber when needed.

Evil Geniuses was having a difficult time producing results at the beginning of 2023. The team got knocked out of VCT LOCK//IN very early and had a slow start in the Americas League. EG then decided to revamp the roster through open tryouts, which is how Demon1 found his place in the squad.

Demon1 is incredibly talented when it comes to mechanical skill and can deliver similar performances across all Agents. His inclusion in the EG roster led to an upward trajectory for the team, eventually earning a trophy. Demon1 was the top player in Valorant Champions 2023 and ended with an Average Combat Score (ACS) of 246.0 while playing four different Agents in the event.

2) something

Russian esports pro Ilya "something" Petrov currently plays for Paper Rex. He primarily plays the Duelists Jett and Reyna but has also filled in the role of an Initiator as Breach on maps like Fracture.

Paper Rex is known to be a juggernaut with its performance in 2022. The squad had an unorthodox playstyle and a lot of individual skill. With the recruitment of something, the team reached newer heights.

something is an aggressive player and almost unmatched in the Pacific region, with an ACS of 230.6 and the highest Kill-Death ratio of 1.37. He carried this playstyle to win the VCT Pacific League and even made it all the way to the Grand Finals of his international debut in Valorant Champions 2023.

3) ZmjjKK

Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang is a Chinese esports player who competes for EDward Gaming. He mostly fulfills the Duelist's role with Jett but also steps in as a Sentinel, Chamber, or Initiator with Gekko.

EDward Gaming had one of the most successful years in 2023 by being able to qualify for all international Valorant events. The team gave China its first international win and became the first team from the country to make the Playoffs. ZmjjKK was a big reason for all of this.

ZmjjKK had already proved himself mechanically in 2022, but his Operator skill was on a whole different level in VCT 2023. He would absolutely cripple the enemy teams and stop them in their tracks with his sniper plays. Consequently, ZmjjKK was quickly being called one of the best snipers in the world.

4) Derke

Finnish esports pro Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev plays for Fnatic. Unlike other players in the list, Derke has only played as the Duelists Raze and Jett for his team.

Fnatic has been one of the top teams in the EMEA region since the beginning and has qualified for multiple international events. In 2023, Fnatic created a superteam that became the first and only squad to win two international Valorant trophies back to back.

Derke is a smart Duelist who was also the most consistent in his team. He was on top of the leaderboard in the VCT EMEA League with an ACS of 268.6. In Masters Tokyo, Derke only played as Raze and could still put up big numbers for his team.

5) aspas

Erick "aspas" Santos is a Brazilian esports player who played for LOUD. Like Derke, aspas has also not played any other roles for his team besides that of a Duelist.

In VCT 2022, aspas took the Valorant esports scene by storm as LOUD won the world champions title in his rookie year. His explosive playstyle with Jett and incredible evasive maneuvers made him one of the best players in the world.

In 2023, the team saw a few ups and downs, but aspas would always deliver and be the spear to their exceptional performances. He was the top player in the VCT Americas League with an ACS of 246.7 and was one of the few players in the region to step in as Neon for his team.