"I feel like next year will be better": EDward Gaming's ZmjjKK after their loss against LOUD in Valorant Champions 2023 (Exclusive)

Valorant Champions 2023 has come down to its final matches. Day 13 of the Playoffs saw two elimination matches, with the first one coming from the matchup between EDward Gaming and LOUD. Both teams were able to win on their own map picks, so it came down to the decider map, Haven. The final battle was very close, but ultimately it was LOUD that closed out the Bo3 (best-of-three) series by 2-1.

The second match between DRX and Fnatic saw the former shock the world when they dominated Fnatic on Bind by winning 13-1. However, Fnatic was able to bounce back mentally and secured the win on the final two maps. They closed out the Bo3 series by 2-1 and moved forward in the lower bracket.

After the first match, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to EDward Gaming's ZmjjKK regarding his experience playing at the highest level in 2023. He responded, saying:

"I feel like next year will be better."

EDward Gaming's ZmjjKK shares his takeaways after getting eliminated from Valorant Champions 2023

EDward Gaming and LOUD are two teams that are familiar with each other. The last time they faced was during Masters Tokyo where EDG handed LOUD a 2-0 defeat in the lower bracket.

Unfortunately, the same wasn't the case during this matchup of Valorant Champions 2023. Despite many heroics from EDG, eventually, LOUD was able to take back the Bo3 series by 2-1 and proceeded into the top four teams in this event.

During the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports approached EDward Gaming's star Duelist, ZmjjKK, to ask about his biggest takeaways from VCT 2023. He said:

"I feel like the biggest takeaway for me is to put in all efforts in every single matchup and do our own things in every competition, every game. Also, we need to learn and absorb the experience from previous matches so I feel like next year will be better."

With this defeat against LOUD, EDward Gaming has now been eliminated from the competition, securing the fifth-sixth place in Valorant Champions 2023.

China had an incredible journey in VCT 2023 and it all started due to EDward Gaming's run in Masters Tokyo. Following that example, Bilibili Gaming also stepped up and made their own mark in Valorant Champions 2023.

With Chinese teams already cracking the top eight in international events, the future looks very promising for the region's Valorant scene.