"They were able to maintain a very good momentum": Bilibili Gaming's whzy after their defeat against DRX in Valorant Champions 2023 (Exclusive)

Valorant Champions 2023's Playoffs stage has been exhilarating. Day 10 saw two matches, the first one being between DRX and Bilibili Gaming. In the beginning, it looked like BLG was about to create yet another upset, but DRX pulled themselves together and managed to win the best-of-three (Bo3) series by 2-0.

The second match between Evil Geniuses and EDward Gaming went the distance. The first map Split ended in overtime, but the final two maps saw Evil Geniuses getting comfortable victories. Hence, Evil Geniuses won the Bo3 by 2-1.

After the first match, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to talk to Bilibili Gaming's whzy to ask him about why his team had trouble putting up rounds initially on Haven against DRX. He responded by saying:

"They were able to maintain a very good momentum"

Bilibili Gaming's whzy talks about why his team struggled at the start of Haven against DRX in Valorant Champions 2023

DRX and Bilibili Gaming have looked very good coming into Valorant Champions. They have both been able to exceed everyone's expectations. In their match, Bilibili Gaming surprised everyone with their 10-2 lead on Lotus. However, DRX's resilience led to making a huge comeback and victory.

On the second map, Haven, DRX brought out a much different composition as opposed to their standard one. They started off with a commanding lead, but BLG was slowly able to get some rounds on the board. However, towards the end, DRX closed out the Bo3 series with a 2-0 win.

During the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports asked Bilibili Gaming's whzy if DRX's new Agent composition was a reason for the team's slow start on Haven. Here's what he had to say:

"To be honest, I don't feel their composition with those kind of Agents is very rare to see because we have faced against this kind of comp before. So the opponent were able to have a good performance in the first few rounds is because they were able to maintain a very good momentum there on a high note and for us, we made some quick adjustments and tried our best to make a good adaption into the game."

The loss against DRX has sent Bilibili Gaming into the lower bracket. In their next match of Valorant Champions, they will face EDward Gaming. This elimination match will take place on August 18 at 3 pm PDT/ 12 am CEST (next day)/ 3:30 am IST (next day).