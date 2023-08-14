"It is something that we practiced" LOUD's coach fRoD on the triple Controller composition used against NAVI in Valorant Champions 2023 (Exclusive)

Valorant Champions has finally concluded with its Group Stage. On Day 7 of the event, two elimination matches were conducted. The first was between NAVI and LOUD. The Bo3 (best-of-three) series was extremely close, as both teams barely won their map picks. The decider map, Bind, was also a close one, but LOUD were able to win it out, coming on top of the series with 2-1. All three maps ended with a score of 13-11.

The second one was a rematch between FUT Esports and T1. FUT were able to win the previous match rather comfortably. T1 put in a great effort in the rematch but ultimately fell to FUT as they lost the Bo3 series by 2-0. After the first match, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to LOUD's coach, fRoD.

LOUD's coach fRoD talks about the three Controller composition in their match against NAVI in Valorant Champions 2023

The series between LOUD and NAVI was perhaps one of the most equally matched ones in Valorant Champions. Both teams had trophy winners and players who could pull off rounds with their skill.

As the series headed into its third map, Bind, LOUD went with a rather unusual Agent composition. They included three Controller Agents in their team: Brimstone, Viper, and Omen. This out-of-the-box composition found a lot of value for LOUD. Sportskeeda Esports approached LOUD's coach, fRoD, to ask him regarding the decision to go with this composition in the series. Here's what he had to say,

"It is something that we practiced, something that we spoke a lot about. Ultimately, it is very similar to the comp that we were running before, we just swapped out Omen and Chamber. It was something that was very comfortable for us. Saadhak is an excellent player that can play any Agent and we just figured that, especially through the training that we had that it would give us a good result. "

After their series against NAVI in Valorant Champions, LOUD has made it to the Playoffs Stage. They have improved with each match and finally returned to what feels like their championship form.

Their next match is an extremely difficult one. They will be facing the two-time and back-to-back winners, Fnatic. Their match will take place on August 16 at 12:00 pm PDT/ 9:00 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day).