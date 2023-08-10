"We took that loss pretty hard": LOUD's coach fRoD talks about his team post Masters Tokyo and the focus for Valorant Champions 2023 (Exclusive)

Valorant Champions 2023 will be the third international event of this year where a total of 16 teams from all over the world will go all out to be crowned as the world champions. The Group Stage has already led to some of the most entertaining and exciting matches. A few new teams have made their mark in Valorant esports whereas there are some that have gotten back to their peak form.

This event will be the culmination of these storylines. Prior to the event, a press conference was held that was attended by many coaches and players. Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to LOUD's coach fRoD and ask him about their approach heading into Valorant Champions 2023.

LOUD's coach fRoD talks about how the team felt after Masters Tokyo and their preparation coming into Valorant Champions 2023

LOUD 🇧🇷 @LOUDgg



Contem conosco pra manter essa taça no Brasil.



#LOUDWIN pic.twitter.com/nB0sDd9MOf Senhoras e senhores, hora da atual campeã do #VALORANTChampions entrar em campo pra defender o título mundial.Contem conosco pra manter essa taça no Brasil.

LOUD started off the year with an amazing performance as they finished in second place at the LOCK//IN event. They were able to continue this performance in the VCT Americas League. So when Masters Tokyo arrived, the viewers expected LOUD to win it all. However, that wasn't the case.

LOUD was eliminated very early on as they lost both their matches in the Playoffs and were unable to win a single map. Sportskeeda Esports asked LOUD's coach fRoD about how the team dealt with their loss in Masters Tokyo and what their focus has been while preparing for Valorant Champions 2023. Here's what he had to say:

"We took that loss pretty hard. In the sense, realizing that we have to not prepare better but just come into the game with a different mentality. So we just took a small break and had pretty much a bootcamp prior to Champs. Just really refocusing our mindset on practice, tactics and getting our groove back. That's pretty much been our focus."

With their win in 2022, LOUD has the opportunity to become the first-ever team to win this event back-to-back. Given their dominant performance before Tokyo, the community expects LOUD to make it to the finals. They are also considered to be one of the only teams that can go toe to toe with Fnatic.