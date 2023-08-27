"We did have a lot of fun": Paper Rex's Jinggg after the loss against Evil Geniuses in Valorant Champions 2023 (Exclusive)

Valorant Champions 2023 has finally concluded with day 16 of the event holding the Grand Finals matchup between Pacific's Paper Rex and America's Evil Geniuses. Both teams previously faced each other in the Upper Finals where Paper Rex came out on top, but Evil Geniuses were able to make it back to the Grand Finals to have a rematch.

The Bo5 (best-of-five) series was very intense. Evil Geniuses started off by winning on Paper Rex's map pick, Split. However, Paper Rex were able to even the score by winning on the next map, Ascent which was their opposition's map pick. EG continued this streak by winning the next two maps and hence won the series by 3-1, making them the World Champions of 2023.

After the match, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to Paper Rex's player, Jinggg to ask him if he had the level of fun his team is known for. He responded by saying:

"We did have a lot of fun."

Paper Rex's Jinggg talks about his experience in Valorant Champions 2023

The rematch between Evil Geniuses and Paper Rex was a very exciting one in Valorant Champion 2023. Both teams were coming into it with their own storylines. For Evil Geniuses, it was proving the doubters wrong about them being one of the worst teams in the season. For Paper Rex, it was about giving Jinggg a trophy before he left for his mandatory military service in Singapore.

However, it was Evil Geniuses that took the Bo5 series by 3-1 and became the world champions. During the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports approached Paper Rex's star player, Jinggg to ask him if he had the level of fun his team is known for in the entire event despite the result. Here's what he said:

"I think yes, we did have a lot of fun. Even though like we didn't win the whole thing, I think every game was really fun, so yeah we did."

Jinggg's departure for military service signifies that he will probably miss out on participating in the 2024 season of the Valorant Champions Tour. However, if things go right, there's a good chance Paper Rex fans will see him play again on the stage with his teammates.