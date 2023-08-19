"We just played the game like usual": Paper Rex's f0rsakeN after the win against FUT Esports in Valorant Champions 2023 (Exclusive) 

Valorant Champions 2023 Playoffs stage has commenced. Day 9 of the event presented two matches. The first was a rematch between the LOCK//IN finalists, Fnatic and LOUD, with the latter delivering a massive upset. They handed the British team the second loss of the year and won the Bo3 (best-of-three) series 2-0.

The second matchup was between FUT Esports and Paper Rex. Both these teams are renowned for their aim, so it was definitely going to be entertaining. Despite FUT's best efforts, Paper Rex continued their great form and won the Bo3 series 2-0.

After the second match, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to Paper Rex's f0rsakeN and get to know his thoughts on winning their first match of the Playoffs in a rather dominant fashion. He responded saying:

"We just played the game like usual"

Paper Rex's f0rsakeN talks about the win against FUT Esports in Valorant Champions Tour 2023

Paper Rex and FUT Esports have proved themselves when it comes to mechanical skills. Both Valorant teams have players that are capable of clutching rounds with their individual talent.

On the first map, Ascent, FUT started out very strong as they had a decent lead heading into the second half. However, Paper Rex was able to pull itself back and won the map by 13-10. The second map, Pearl, was completely dominated by the Singapore-based team as they won it by a 13-4 scoreline.

During the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports approached Paper Rex's f0rsakeN to ask him how he felt about this victory and his expectations heading into the rest of the event. Here's what he had to say:

"I mean we did the same like last time. We just play like proper and no matter what happened we just go with it you know. So we just commit your expectation and we just played the game like usual."

Paper Rex has certainly lived up to the expectations set before the Champions event began. The team has breezed past their competition, and their confidence seems at an all-time high.

Their next match in Valorant Champions 2023 will be a difficult one as they will go up against LOUD. The Brazilian team has looked great in this event so far, and after their win against Fnatic, they seem to be in their best form yet. The match will take place on August 19 at 12:00 pm PDT/ 9:00 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day).