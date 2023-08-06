“We have to adjust with him again”: Paper Rex’s f0rsakeN on something’s return to the main lineup for Valorant Champions 2023 (Exclusive)

Valorant Champions 2023 will be this year's final official event in the VCT circuit. There will be a total of 16 teams competing in the event, and they comprise of four from Pacific and Americas each, five from EMEA, and three from China. The three regions qualified into this event through their respective leagues and LCQ (Last Chance Qualifiers), whereas the Chinese teams had their own Qualifier. The Valorant Champions event will be held in Los Angeles, USA, this time and will crown the World Champion for 2023.

A press conference was held before the main event, attended by multiple players and coaches. Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to talk to Paper Rex's f0rsakeN and ask about him the team heading into Valorant Champions 2023.

Paper Rex's f0rsakeN talks about having something back in the main lineup for Valorant Champions 2023

For the press conference of Valorant Champions 2023, Sportskeeda Esports asked Paper Rex's f0rsakeN about what he and his team felt about something's return to the main lineup for Champions 2023. He was also asked how that has affected the atmosphere while practicing. Here's what f0rsakeN had to say,

"I think having him back on our team is really good for us because now we can be back on the (previous) five (player) roster and we can be back on firepower."

He also added:

"But we have to adjust with him (something) again because it was a totally different playstyle with CGRS before. Let's see how it goes."

During Masters Tokyo, something was unable to attend the event due to unfortunate VISA issues. This led to Paper Rex having to play with their substitute player, CGRS. Despite that, they were able to become one of the top rosters in the event, and secure third place overall. CGRS stepped up quite a bit for his team.

Paper Rex has had a phenomenal year so far. After a not-so-great start at VCT LOCK//IN, a few changes were made in player roles and the roster. This new squad has been able to recreate the reputation that Paper Rex had built over the past couple of years. With their performance in Masters Tokyo and their win in the VCT Pacific League, they can certainly be the first team to win it all for the Pacific region.