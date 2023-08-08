"We wanted to play a faster comp" FUT Esports' coach Gais on picking Brimstone in their first match of Valorant Champions 2023 (Exclusive)

The Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage has delivered exciting matches during the opening week. Day 2 of the event had three matches. The first one was between FUT Esports and T1. FUT delivered a dominant performance as they defeated T1 with a 2-0 in the Bo3 (best-of-three) series. The second match between FPX (FunPlus Phoenix) and Evil Geniuses saw a similar fate. Despite FPX's best efforts, Evil Geniuses sailed through the series as they won by 2-0.

The third match between DRX and NAVI was a close one. Both teams were able to win on each other's map picks. Ultimately DRX won in overtime on the decider map to become the first team to make it to the Playoffs stage. During the post-match conference of FUT Esports vs. T1, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to talk to FUT Esports' coach Gais.

FUT Esports Gais shares the reason for choosing Brimstone over Astra in their first match of Valorant Champions 2023

FUT Esports and T1 have had somewhat similar performances throughout the year. So the series was predicted to feature two evenly matched. However, FUT Esports dominated the match and earned a 2-0 victory to take the lead in Group B of the Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage.

Sportskeeda Esports approached FUT Esports' coach Gais during the post-match press conference to discuss the unusual choice of the Controller Agent, Brimstone, on Pearl. Here's what he had to say:

"It was something we thought up at the moment. We wanted to play a faster comp and we had Viper, so we did not have any issue with smoke, any discrepancy with smokes. So we just picked Brimstone and played a faster game."

FUT Esports' had a rocky performance in Masters Tokyo as they were knocked out in the Group stage. However, their series against T1 has revived the hopes of Turkish Valorant fans for a deeper run from FUT Esports in this event. Their next match will be tough as they will face one of America's best teams, Evil Geniuses. EG had a great showing in Tokyo, surpassing everyone's expectations to finish in second place. With that, they solidified their position as one of the best Valorant teams of the season.

FUT's next match will decide which team will make it to the Playoffs stage of this Champions event. FUT Esports vs Evil Geniuses will take place on August 8, 2023, at 6:00 pm PDT/ 3:00 am CEST/ 6:30 am IST (next day).