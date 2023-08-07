"Our main focus has been to refine our compositions": T1's xeta talks about his team and their focus heading into Valorant Champions 2023 (Exclusive)

Valorant Champions 2022 is the final event of the official VCT circuit. The event is being held in Los Angeles, USA, and will be the third international LAN event of the year. It will see a total of 16 teams competing from all around the globe for the title of world champion. These teams participating include five from EMEA, four each from the Americas and Pacific, and lastly three from China.

The teams were determined through the regional leagues for the three main regions and a Qualifier event for the Chinese teams. Prior to the main event, a press conference was held which was attended by many coaches and players. Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to talk to T1's xeta about his team going into Valorant Champions 2023.

T1's xeta talks about his team's focus after Masters Tokyo and whilst preparing for Valorant Champions 2023

T1 had a rather tough time in Masters Tokyo. They went in as the #3 seed from the Pacific but weren't able to make it out of the Group Stage, leading to a slightly underwhelming performance. Sportskeeda Esports asked T1's xeta what their focus had been after the end of VCT Masters Tokyo and coming into Valorant Champions 2023. Here's what he had to say:

"Our main focus has been to refine our compositions much better than before. That's the main thing we are trying to focus on."

He also added:

"We are also trying to have a better performance compared to the last series."

Despite T1's shortcomings in Tokyo, one thing to note is how good they were regionally. The Pacific League was extremely competitive and T1 ending in at a third place in a lower bracket run is no small feat.

T1 definitely has the potential to be amongst the best teams and it will be interesting to see how far they can go in this Champions event. Their first match of the Group Stage will be against EMEA's FUT Esports. Both these teams have had almost similar performances in both international events.

Hence, it should be fun to see how they stack up against each other. The match will take place on August 7 at 12:00 pm PDT/ 9:00 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day).