Top 5 players to look out for at VCT Pacific League

The VCT Pacific League is right around the corner. The league will see all 10 franchised teams go head-to-head against each other.

The first stage is League Play. The top six teams to come out of this phase will proceed to the Playoffs. This stage will go on for almost a week and will be conducted in the standard double-elimination bracket. The top three teams will qualify for Masters Tokyo.

Pacific teams had a great showing during LOCK//IN. Team Secret were able to pull off huge upsets, while DRX proved themselves once more by qualifying for the Playoffs.

Listed below are the top five players that Valorant fans should look out for in the VCT Pacific League.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

t3xture and 4 other great players to look out for in the VCT Pacific League

5) t3xture

Kim "t3xture" Na-ra is a South Korean esports player who currently plies his trade for Global Esports. He mainly plays the Duelist role for the team.

t3xture started his VCT journey with DAMWON Gaming. He quickly became one of the best Jett players in the APAC (Asia-Pacific) region. DAMWON Gaming was among the top teams in Korea but sadly never made it to any international events.

After franchising, t3xture joined Global Esports to become a part of their seven-man roster. He had a great performance at LOCK//IN, but the team was eliminated in the first series itself.

4) garnetS

Apiwat "garnetS" Apiraksukumal is an esports player from Thailand. He currently plays for the team, Talon Esports, mostly as a Duelist.

garnetS has been with multiple teams in the past, but it was only when he joined Talon Esports that he reached new heights. He had perhaps one of the best debuts in VCT LOCK//IN. Talon Esports won two series without dropping a map, and much of their success can be attributed to garnetS.

Talon Esports eventually lost to fellow Pacific team DRX. garnetS' performance was incredible throughout the event, and it will be exciting to see how well he does during the Pacific League.

3) invy

Jiggs Adrian "invy" Reyes is an esports player from the Philippines. He serves as an Initiator for Team Secret but has also played Sentinel Killjoy when needed.

At LOCK//IN, Team Secret's first match was against the newly revamped Team Liquid. Viewers expected Team Liquid to win, but Team Secret commanded one of the biggest upsets in tournament history, sending their opponents home with a 2-0 victory.

invy had a fantastic debut as he was able to win all his duels and ended up at the top of the scoreboard. He had a total of 39 kills and 18 assists in the BO3 (Best of Three) series.

2) BuZz

Yu "BuZz" Buying-chul is a South Korean esports player who plies his trade for DRX. He mainly serves as a Duelist for the team but has also played Sentinel Killjoy when needed.

BuZz has been with the DRX squad for a very long time. They recently proved themselves on the international stage by placing third in Valorant Champions 2022, Istanbul.

BuZz had a great performance at LOCK//IN and was almost always at the top of the scoreboard when it came to kills. He is definitely among the deadliest Valorant players in the Pacific region and can even be considered one of the best Jett users in the world.

1) f0rsakeN

Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto is an esports player from Indonesia. He plays the role of a Duelist for Paper Rex but has also used Sentinel Chamber in the past.

Paper Rex are easily one of the most popular teams in VCT. They finished in second place at VCT Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen in 2021. Unfortunately, the team got knocked out at LOCK//IN in the first series.

f0rsakeN often plays aggressively to get quick kills and give his team an early advantage. Along with Jing Jie "Jinggg" Wang, he would run circles around the enemy and absolutely destroy them.

It will be exciting to see how f0rsakeN and Paper Rex bounce back from their LOCK//IN loss in the VCT Pacific League.

Poll : 0 votes