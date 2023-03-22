t3xture Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

To perform your best in Riot Games' Valorant, you'll require settings that are optimally suited to your playstyle and preferences. You may need to look around and tinker with the large number of options that are available in the tactical shooter's settings before you zero in on the exact settings that you require. Interestingly, copying the settings that are used by professional Valorant players can be fairly useful during this process.
Kim “t3xture” Na-ra is a South Korean Valorant professional who currently plays for the Indian franchised team, Global Esports. Being a new addition to the team, he previously used to play for DAMWON gaming. He's well-known as a Jett main with incredible mechanical skills.
This article will give you all of the necessary details about the settings used by him in Riot's tactical shooter.
Valorant settings and peripherals used by Global Esports' t3xture in 2023
The following sections contain all the information you need about the in-game settings used by t3xture in Valorant. This includes the Global Esports player's mouse settings, crosshair profile, video settings as well as the peripherals used by him.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.45
- eDPI: 360
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Crosshair Color: #00FFFF
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Crosshair Code
0;s;1;P;c;8;o;0;b;1;f;0;0l;3;0v;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;o;0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size:1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: High
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: High
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta
- Keyboard: Corsair K70 RGB TKL
- Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK+
Valorant is a character-based tactical shooter that was officially released by Epic Games back in 2020. It currently has 21 playable Agents, each of whom has a unique set of abilities. Although these abilities are powerful, they're essentially meant to aid the shooting aspect of the game, which remains Valorant's primary focal point.
Emulating the settings of talented players like t3xture can be a good starting point in improving your gameplay if you have a similar playstyle, but remember that you will also have to practice a lot and possibly fine-tune these settings to get the optimal experience.