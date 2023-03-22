t3xture Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

To perform your best in Riot Games' Valorant, you'll require settings that are optimally suited to your playstyle and preferences. You may need to look around and tinker with the large number of options that are available in the tactical shooter's settings before you zero in on the exact settings that you require. Interestingly, copying the settings that are used by professional Valorant players can be fairly useful during this process.

Kim “t3xture” Na-ra is a South Korean Valorant professional who currently plays for the Indian franchised team, Global Esports. Being a new addition to the team, he previously used to play for DAMWON gaming. He's well-known as a Jett main with incredible mechanical skills.

This article will give you all of the necessary details about the settings used by him in Riot's tactical shooter.

Valorant settings and peripherals used by Global Esports' t3xture in 2023

The following sections contain all the information you need about the in-game settings used by t3xture in Valorant. This includes the Global Esports player's mouse settings, crosshair profile, video settings as well as the peripherals used by him.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.45

eDPI: 360

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Crosshair Color: #00FFFF

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 0

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Crosshair Code

0;s;1;P;c;8;o;0;b;1;f;0;0l;3;0v;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;o;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size:1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: High

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: High

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta

Keyboard: Corsair K70 RGB TKL

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK+

Valorant is a character-based tactical shooter that was officially released by Epic Games back in 2020. It currently has 21 playable Agents, each of whom has a unique set of abilities. Although these abilities are powerful, they're essentially meant to aid the shooting aspect of the game, which remains Valorant's primary focal point.

Emulating the settings of talented players like t3xture can be a good starting point in improving your gameplay if you have a similar playstyle, but remember that you will also have to practice a lot and possibly fine-tune these settings to get the optimal experience.

Poll : 0 votes