f0rsakeN Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a character-based tactical shooter game with 5v5 battles developed by Riot Games. The game features Agents with distinctive abilities that introduce complexity to the shooting aspect, and strategic planning is essential. However, success in the game ultimately depends on players' ability to outperform their opponents in aiming.

To perform mechanically, you must optimize settings suited to your individual preferences. With the number of options available in the settings menu ranging from crosshair customizations to video settings and more, it cannot be easy to zero in on your needs. Referring to the settings used by pro Valorant players can be helpful in these situations.

Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto is an Indonesian Valorant athlete who plays for Paper Rex. He has made a name for himself in the community for his prowess as an entry fragger and the team's go-to Operator user. This article will give you all the details about his in-game settings.

Valorant settings and peripherals used by Paper Rex's f0rsakeN in 2023

Here are all the details of f0rsakeN's in-game settings ranging from his mouse settings, crosshair, video settings, and more:

Mouse Settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.712

eDPI: 569.6

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Red

Crosshair Color: #FF0000

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: Off

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 1

Inner Line Thickness: 3

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 1

Outer Line Length: 4

Outer Line Thickness: 1

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Crosshair Code

0;s;1;P;c;8;u;000000FF;o;1;b;1;0t;3;0l;1;0v;0;0g;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;4;1g;1;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;t;000000FF;s;0.664;o;1

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar/Mouse Wheel Up

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size:1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.5

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins Core

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Mousepad: Logitech G740

f0rsakeN is considered to be among the top Valorant players globally. He is known to be a menace on the server when he is on Jett, but he is also one of the few players who occasionally crack out the Yoru pick. If you believe you have a similar playstyle as him, take these optimized settings into your Valorant ranked games and climb the leaderboards with dominance.

