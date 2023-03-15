f0rsakeN Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a character-based tactical shooter game with 5v5 battles developed by Riot Games. The game features Agents with distinctive abilities that introduce complexity to the shooting aspect, and strategic planning is essential. However, success in the game ultimately depends on players' ability to outperform their opponents in aiming.
To perform mechanically, you must optimize settings suited to your individual preferences. With the number of options available in the settings menu ranging from crosshair customizations to video settings and more, it cannot be easy to zero in on your needs. Referring to the settings used by pro Valorant players can be helpful in these situations.
Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto is an Indonesian Valorant athlete who plays for Paper Rex. He has made a name for himself in the community for his prowess as an entry fragger and the team's go-to Operator user. This article will give you all the details about his in-game settings.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net
Valorant settings and peripherals used by Paper Rex's f0rsakeN in 2023
Here are all the details of f0rsakeN's in-game settings ranging from his mouse settings, crosshair, video settings, and more:
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.712
- eDPI: 569.6
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Red
- Crosshair Color: #FF0000
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: Off
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 1
- Inner Line Thickness: 3
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Outer Line Opacity: 1
- Outer Line Length: 4
- Outer Line Thickness: 1
- Outer Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Crosshair Code
0;s;1;P;c;8;u;000000FF;o;1;b;1;0t;3;0l;1;0v;0;0g;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;4;1g;1;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;t;000000FF;s;0.664;o;1
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar/Mouse Wheel Up
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size:1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.5
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins Core
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad: Logitech G740
f0rsakeN is considered to be among the top Valorant players globally. He is known to be a menace on the server when he is on Jett, but he is also one of the few players who occasionally crack out the Yoru pick. If you believe you have a similar playstyle as him, take these optimized settings into your Valorant ranked games and climb the leaderboards with dominance.