cNed Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter. While it features Agent-specific abilities, the main focus of the game is on gunplay. You have to shoot your opponents down before they can kill you. This makes having optimal settings a necessity.

All players have their preferred specifications as to how they want their crosshairs, mouse sensitivity, and more. Given the number of options in Valorant, it can sometimes be difficult to determine what you need.

Mehmet "cNed" İpek is a Turkish player competing for Natus Vincere. He used to play for Acend, with whom he won the VCT Champions in 2021.

cNed is known for his precision on the Operator and explosive entry fragging capabilities. His aim is matched by only a few. For those seeking to replicate his Valorant settings, here's everything they need to know.

Valorant settings and peripherals used by NAVI's cNed in 2023

cNed joined NAVI after it became a Riot-partnered team for the EMEA League of VCT 2023. He played for the Acend squad, which saw massive success throughout the 2021 season before falling in the ranks to other teams in 2022.

The Turkish Valorant star has not yet debuted for the team and will most likely play his first official game in their VCT LOCK//IN fixture against KRU Esports. He is known as the star duelist and was seen playing the Chamber Operator while the Agent was meta. However, cNed will likely revert to the tried and tested Jett this season.

The following sections contain details of the player's in-game settings, such as his crosshair, sensitivity, and peripherals.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.32

eDPI: 256

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size:1.128

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: ZOWIE ZA12

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy

Keyboard: Xtrfy K4 TKL RGB White

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC specifications

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Both beginners and seasoned veterans looking to fine-tune their Valorant settings can benefit from looking at pros' settings. Take a look at cNed's preferences to start dominating your ranked games.

