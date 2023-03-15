BuZz Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Playing Valorant involves paying attention to several things, but you must concentrate primarily on out-aiming your opponents. Being a character-based tactical shooting title, many unique abilities add complexity to the game but are only peripheral. The central focus of the game remains on shooting guns.
To do your best in Valorant, you must find the exact settings that let you shine. This can sometimes be tough, given the number of options in the settings menu. A helpful strategy is to study the settings utilized by professional players whose playstyle aligns with your own.
Yu “BuZz” Byung-chul is a Korean Valorant player who plays for DRX. He has performed consistently for the team ever since joining the squad. This article will give you details on the in-game settings and peripherals used by him.
Valorant settings and peripherals used by DRX BuZz in 2023
In the following sections, you will find all the relevant settings used by BuZz in Valorant, which includes everything from his crosshair profile to his video settings.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.57
- eDPI: 228
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.8
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Crosshair Color: #00FFFF
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size:1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.845
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: High
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: High
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: ZOWIE S2
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro
- Mousepad: X-raypad Aqua Control+
BuZz is best known for his prowess on Jett and Raze, although he is flexible enough to bring out Killjoy on maps where his teammate Rb plays the Duelist role. Buzz is a force to be reckoned with no matter what Valorant Agent he is playing, and by emulating his settings, you can start your journey toward becoming a better player as well.