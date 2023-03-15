BuZz Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Playing Valorant involves paying attention to several things, but you must concentrate primarily on out-aiming your opponents. Being a character-based tactical shooting title, many unique abilities add complexity to the game but are only peripheral. The central focus of the game remains on shooting guns.

To do your best in Valorant, you must find the exact settings that let you shine. This can sometimes be tough, given the number of options in the settings menu. A helpful strategy is to study the settings utilized by professional players whose playstyle aligns with your own.

Yu “BuZz” Byung-chul is a Korean Valorant player who plays for DRX. He has performed consistently for the team ever since joining the squad. This article will give you details on the in-game settings and peripherals used by him.

Valorant settings and peripherals used by DRX BuZz in 2023

In the following sections, you will find all the relevant settings used by BuZz in Valorant, which includes everything from his crosshair profile to his video settings.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.57

eDPI: 228

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.8

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Crosshair Color: #00FFFF

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size:1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.845

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: High

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: High

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: ZOWIE S2

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL

Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

Mousepad: X-raypad Aqua Control+

BuZz is best known for his prowess on Jett and Raze, although he is flexible enough to bring out Killjoy on maps where his teammate Rb plays the Duelist role. Buzz is a force to be reckoned with no matter what Valorant Agent he is playing, and by emulating his settings, you can start your journey toward becoming a better player as well.

