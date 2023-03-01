MaKo Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a character-based tactical shooting game developed by Riot Games in 2020. Each Agent in it has a unique ability kit that adds complexity to the gameplay, but the main focus is still on shooting and out-aiming your opponents. To consistently click heads, having the optimal settings that suit your needs is necessary.
The Valorant settings menu has so many options that even seasoned players, let alone beginners, can get confused sometimes. This is where looking at the settings used by professional players can come in handy. Given their expertise in the game and the support that they get from their organization, their settings are highly optimized for their playstyle.
Kim “MaKo” Myeong-kwan is a Korean professional Valorant player for DRX. He has been on the squad for a long time. Despite not being at the forefront and being referred to whenever one talks about DRX, MaKo has been the team's backbone, consistently coming in clutch whenever his team needed it.
This article will give you all the details you need to emulate MaKo’s in-game settings in Valorant, starting from his mouse settings, crosshair, and more.
Note: Some data has been procured from prosettings.net
Valorant settings and peripherals used by DRX MaKo in 2023
Here are all the in-game settings used by MaKO in Valorant:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.45
- eDPI: 180
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Crosshair Color: #00FF00
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size:1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 1
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546S
- Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro
- Keyboard: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro
- Mousepad:Razer Gigantus V2
MaKo is the primary Controller player on the DRX squad. He is often seen on Agents like Astra, Viper, and Omen. He is an excellent lurker and generates much value for his team by penetrating deep into enemy lines during the mid-and late-round. He is also a clutch-master winning many rounds after being left as his team’s sole survivor.
There is a lot you can learn by watching MaKo play Valorant. Copying his settings from here is a good start, but you have to practice a lot before achieving the Korean athlete’s level of success.