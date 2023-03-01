MaKo Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a character-based tactical shooting game developed by Riot Games in 2020. Each Agent in it has a unique ability kit that adds complexity to the gameplay, but the main focus is still on shooting and out-aiming your opponents. To consistently click heads, having the optimal settings that suit your needs is necessary.

The Valorant settings menu has so many options that even seasoned players, let alone beginners, can get confused sometimes. This is where looking at the settings used by professional players can come in handy. Given their expertise in the game and the support that they get from their organization, their settings are highly optimized for their playstyle.

Kim “MaKo” Myeong-kwan is a Korean professional Valorant player for DRX. He has been on the squad for a long time. Despite not being at the forefront and being referred to whenever one talks about DRX, MaKo has been the team's backbone, consistently coming in clutch whenever his team needed it.

This article will give you all the details you need to emulate MaKo’s in-game settings in Valorant, starting from his mouse settings, crosshair, and more.

Note: Some data has been procured from prosettings.net

Valorant settings and peripherals used by DRX MaKo in 2023

Here are all the in-game settings used by MaKO in Valorant:

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.45

eDPI: 180

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Crosshair Color: #00FF00

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size:1.2

Minimap Zoom: 1

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546S

Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro

Keyboard: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

Mousepad:Razer Gigantus V2

MaKo is the primary Controller player on the DRX squad. He is often seen on Agents like Astra, Viper, and Omen. He is an excellent lurker and generates much value for his team by penetrating deep into enemy lines during the mid-and late-round. He is also a clutch-master winning many rounds after being left as his team’s sole survivor.

There is a lot you can learn by watching MaKo play Valorant. Copying his settings from here is a good start, but you have to practice a lot before achieving the Korean athlete’s level of success.

