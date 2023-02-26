Derrek Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a character-based tactical shooter developed and published by Riot Games. The game has different Agents with unique abilities and the same set of guns that both teams can purchase with in-game credits. The abilities add complexity to the gameplay, but the central focus is on shooting, and the team with the best aim often wins out.

You will need optimal settings to do your best in the game. With as many options as the game's settings menu offers, it can sometimes throw off beginners and even seasoned players. This is where taking inspiration from the settings used by professional players can help.

Derrek “Derrek” Ha is a professional Valorant player for 100 Thieves from the United States of America. He was a professional Overwatch player before migrating to Riot's FPS. This article contains all the details about his settings in Valorant as well as the peripherals used by him.

Valorant settings and peripherals used by 100T Derrek in 2023

The following sections will give you all the details about Derrek's Valorant settings, such as his crosshair, mouse sensitivity, video settings, and more.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.375

eDPI: 300

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Crosshair Color: #00FF00

Outlines: On

Outlines Opacity: 1

Outlines Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: Mouse Button 4

Map

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.15

Minimap Zoom: 0.915

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: Zowie G-SR-SE Rouge

Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Ghost

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC specifications

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Derrek is the primary Initiator for his team. Most often seen on Agents like Fade and Sova, he is known for his controlled playstyle and ability to come in clutch whenever his team needs it. During his initial days with the team, especially during the NA LCQ in 2022, he became notorious for not losing any clutch situations.

If you believe your style of playing Valorant matches Derrek's, the settings in this article will help you achieve optimality and unlock your full potential.

