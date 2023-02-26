Derrek Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is a character-based tactical shooter developed and published by Riot Games. The game has different Agents with unique abilities and the same set of guns that both teams can purchase with in-game credits. The abilities add complexity to the gameplay, but the central focus is on shooting, and the team with the best aim often wins out.
You will need optimal settings to do your best in the game. With as many options as the game's settings menu offers, it can sometimes throw off beginners and even seasoned players. This is where taking inspiration from the settings used by professional players can help.
Derrek “Derrek” Ha is a professional Valorant player for 100 Thieves from the United States of America. He was a professional Overwatch player before migrating to Riot's FPS. This article contains all the details about his settings in Valorant as well as the peripherals used by him.
Valorant settings and peripherals used by 100T Derrek in 2023
The following sections will give you all the details about Derrek's Valorant settings, such as his crosshair, mouse sensitivity, video settings, and more.
Note: Some of this data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.375
- eDPI: 300
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Crosshair Color: #00FF00
- Outlines: On
- Outlines Opacity: 1
- Outlines Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: Mouse Button 4
Map
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.15
- Minimap Zoom: 0.915
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: Zowie G-SR-SE Rouge
- Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Ghost
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
PC specifications
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
Derrek is the primary Initiator for his team. Most often seen on Agents like Fade and Sova, he is known for his controlled playstyle and ability to come in clutch whenever his team needs it. During his initial days with the team, especially during the NA LCQ in 2022, he became notorious for not losing any clutch situations.
If you believe your style of playing Valorant matches Derrek's, the settings in this article will help you achieve optimality and unlock your full potential.