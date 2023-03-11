VCT Pacific League 2023: Teams, schedule, live results, and more

The VCT Pacific League is set to commence its inaugural edition in the coming days, with ten organizations from all over the Asia-Pacific convening in Seoul, South Korea, to determine the best team from the region and secure an entry into the VCT Masters and Champions later this year.

Prepare to witness a monumental showdown as the 10 Pacific League teams compete from March 25 to May 28, 2023, at the Sangam Colosseum and the Jangchung Arena (Lower and Grand Final). Fans can expect the arenas to be packed with an enthusiastic crowd as Asia's best teams compete for the coveted VCT Pacific League throne.

Everything to know about VCT Pacific League 2023

Format

Similar to the EMEA and Americas leagues, the VCT Pacific League will be held across two stages - the Regular Season and the Playoffs. During the regular season, all 10 teams will compete against each other in a single round-robin format. By spreading the regular season across eight gameweeks, all 10 teams will have the opportunity to play against each other before heading to the Playoffs.

The top six teams from the Regular Season will qualify for the Playoffs stage, which will see these teams battling it out in a double-elimination bracket. The top three teams from the Playoffs will then advance to the VCT Masters Tokyo. Furthermore, these three teams will also qualify for the 2023 Champions, where they will be joined by the winner of the VCT Pacific Last Chance Qualifiers.

All matches in the Regular Season will be conducted as best-of-threes. Every match in the Playoffs stage will follow a best-of-three format as well, with the exception of the Lower and Grand Finals, which will be best-of-fives.

Teams

Here are the ten Asian teams competing in the first split of the VCT Pacific League:

DRX (South Korea)

(South Korea) Gen.G (South Korea)

(South Korea) T1 (South Korea)

(South Korea) ZETA DIVISION (Japan)

(Japan) DetonatioN FocusMe (Japan)

(Japan) Global Esports (India)

(India) Rex Regum Qeon (Indonesia)

(Indonesia) Team Secret (Philippines)

(Philippines) Talon Esports (Thailand)

(Thailand) Paper Rex (Malaysia/Singapore)

Schedule and Live Results

Note: Results will be updated regularly after the VCT Pacific League starts.

Regular Season (March 25 - May 28)

Week 1 (March 25 - 27)

Saturday, March 25

ZETA DIVISION vs DRX: 2:00 am PST/ 11:00 am CET/ 3:30 pm IST

2:00 am PST/ 11:00 am CET/ 3:30 pm IST T1 vs Global Esports: 5:00 am PST/ 2:00 pm CET/ 6:30 pm IST

Sunday, March 26

Paper Rex vs DetonatioN FocusMe: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST Team Secret vs Talon Esports: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST

Monday, March 27

Rex Regum Qeon vs Gen.G: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

Week 2 (April 1 - 3)

Saturday, April 1

ZETA DIVISION vs Rex Regum Qeon: 1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST Talon Esports vs T1: 4:00 am PST/1:00 pm CET/5:30 pm IST

Sunday, April 2

Team Secret vs Paper Rex: 1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST Gen.G vs DetonatioN FocusMe: 4:00 am PST/1:00 pm CET/5:30 pm IST

Monday, April 3

Global Esports vs DRX: 1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST

Week 3 (April 8 - 10)

Saturday, April 8

Rex Regum Qeon vs DetonatioN FocusMe: 1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST T1 vs Paper Rex: 4:00 am PST/1:00 pm CET/5:30 pm IST

Sunday, April 9

ZETA DIVISION vs Global Esports: 1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST Talon Esports vs DRX: 4:00 am PST/1:00 pm CET/5:30 pm IST

Monday, April 10

Team Secret vs Gen.G: 1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



Miss out on an episode of The Fearless? Watch all 3 episodes now: "Fearless means that the opponents are also scared of me" - @staxVLRT Miss out on an episode of The Fearless? Watch all 3 episodes now: youtube.com/playlist?list=… "Fearless means that the opponents are also scared of me" - @staxVLRT 🥶 Miss out on an episode of The Fearless? Watch all 3 episodes now: youtube.com/playlist?list=… https://t.co/Mo7KR5jEUy

Week 4 (April 15 - 17)

Saturday, April 15

Paper Rex vs DRX: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST Team Secret vs Rex Regum Qeon: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST

Sunday, April 16

T1 vs Gen.G: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST ZETA DIVISION vs DetonatioN FocusMe: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST

Monday, April 17

Talon Esports vs Global Esports: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

Week 5 (April 22 - 24)

Saturday, April 22

Paper Rex vs Global Esports: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST Gen.G vs DRX: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST

Sunday, April 23

T1 vs Rex Regum Qeon: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST Team Secret vs DetonatioN FocusMe: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST

Monday, April 24

ZETA DIVISION vs Talon Esports: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

Week 6 (April 29 - May 1)

Saturday, April 29

T1 vs DetonatioN FocusMe: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST ZETA DIVISION vs Team Secret: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST

Sunday, April 30

Global Esports vs Gen.G: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST Rex Regum Qeon vs DRX: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST

Monday, May 1

Talon Esports vs Paper Rex: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

Week 7 (May 6 - 8)

Saturday, May 6

Talon Esports vs Gen.G: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST ZETA DIVISION vs Paper Rex: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST

Sunday, May 7

Rex Regum Qeon vs Global Esports: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST Team Secret vs T1: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST

Monday, May 8

DRX vs DetonatioN FocusMe: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

Week 8 (May 12 - 16)

Friday, May 12

Paper Rex vs Gen.G: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST ZETA DIVISION vs T1: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST

Saturday, May 13

Team Secret vs DRX: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST Global Esports vs DetonatioN FocusMe: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST

Sunday, May 14

Talon Esports vs Rex Regum Qeon: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST ZETA DIVISION vs Gen.G: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST

Monday, May 15

T1 vs DRX: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST Team Secret vs Global Esports: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST

Tuesday, May 16

Talon Esports vs DetonatioN FocusMe: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST Rex Regum Qeon vs Paper Rex: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST

Playoffs

Friday, May 19

Upper Round 1 #1: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST Upper Round 1 #2: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST

Saturday, May 20

Upper Semifinals #1: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST Upper Semifinals #2: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST

Sunday, May 21

Lower Round 1 #1: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST Lower Round 1 #2: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST

Monday, May 22

Upper Finals: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST Lower Round 2: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST

Saturday, May 27

Lower Final: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

Sunday, May 28

Grand Final: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

League Table

Note: The League Table will be updated regularly after the VCT Pacific League starts.

Teams Win-Loss Maps Rounds DetonatioN FocusMe DRX Gen.G Global Esports Rex Regum Qeon T1 Talon Esports Team Secret Paper Rex ZETA DIVISION

Where to watch

The VCT Pacific League will be broadcast live on VCT Pacific's official handles on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook. Alternatively, fans can watch the tournament by tuning into official watch parties that are being broadcast by various streamers and players.

The VCT Pacific League will be streamed live in English, Korean, Japanese, and Hindi, among other Asian languages, every Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, starting at 1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST.

Teams will play one match every week, with the exception of the final gameweek where all teams will have two fixtures lined up for them. VCT Pacific League 2023 will kick off with the ZETA DIVISION vs DRX matchup on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 am PST/11:00 am CET/3:30 pm IST.

Poll : 0 votes