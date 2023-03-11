VCT Pacific League 2023: Teams, schedule, live results, and more

The VCT Pacific League is set to commence its inaugural edition in the coming days, with ten organizations from all over the Asia-Pacific convening in Seoul, South Korea, to determine the best team from the region and secure an entry into the VCT Masters and Champions later this year.
Prepare to witness a monumental showdown as the 10 Pacific League teams compete from March 25 to May 28, 2023, at the Sangam Colosseum and the Jangchung Arena (Lower and Grand Final). Fans can expect the arenas to be packed with an enthusiastic crowd as Asia's best teams compete for the coveted VCT Pacific League throne.
Everything to know about VCT Pacific League 2023
Format
Similar to the EMEA and Americas leagues, the VCT Pacific League will be held across two stages - the Regular Season and the Playoffs. During the regular season, all 10 teams will compete against each other in a single round-robin format. By spreading the regular season across eight gameweeks, all 10 teams will have the opportunity to play against each other before heading to the Playoffs.
The top six teams from the Regular Season will qualify for the Playoffs stage, which will see these teams battling it out in a double-elimination bracket. The top three teams from the Playoffs will then advance to the VCT Masters Tokyo. Furthermore, these three teams will also qualify for the 2023 Champions, where they will be joined by the winner of the VCT Pacific Last Chance Qualifiers.
All matches in the Regular Season will be conducted as best-of-threes. Every match in the Playoffs stage will follow a best-of-three format as well, with the exception of the Lower and Grand Finals, which will be best-of-fives.
Teams
Here are the ten Asian teams competing in the first split of the VCT Pacific League:
- DRX (South Korea)
- Gen.G (South Korea)
- T1 (South Korea)
- ZETA DIVISION (Japan)
- DetonatioN FocusMe (Japan)
- Global Esports (India)
- Rex Regum Qeon (Indonesia)
- Team Secret (Philippines)
- Talon Esports (Thailand)
- Paper Rex (Malaysia/Singapore)
Schedule and Live Results
Note: Results will be updated regularly after the VCT Pacific League starts.
Regular Season (March 25 - May 28)
Week 1 (March 25 - 27)
Saturday, March 25
- ZETA DIVISION vs DRX: 2:00 am PST/ 11:00 am CET/ 3:30 pm IST
- T1 vs Global Esports: 5:00 am PST/ 2:00 pm CET/ 6:30 pm IST
Sunday, March 26
- Paper Rex vs DetonatioN FocusMe: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST
- Team Secret vs Talon Esports: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST
Monday, March 27
- Rex Regum Qeon vs Gen.G: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST
Week 2 (April 1 - 3)
Saturday, April 1
- ZETA DIVISION vs Rex Regum Qeon: 1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST
- Talon Esports vs T1: 4:00 am PST/1:00 pm CET/5:30 pm IST
Sunday, April 2
- Team Secret vs Paper Rex: 1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST
- Gen.G vs DetonatioN FocusMe: 4:00 am PST/1:00 pm CET/5:30 pm IST
Monday, April 3
- Global Esports vs DRX: 1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST
Week 3 (April 8 - 10)
Saturday, April 8
- Rex Regum Qeon vs DetonatioN FocusMe: 1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST
- T1 vs Paper Rex: 4:00 am PST/1:00 pm CET/5:30 pm IST
Sunday, April 9
- ZETA DIVISION vs Global Esports: 1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST
- Talon Esports vs DRX: 4:00 am PST/1:00 pm CET/5:30 pm IST
Monday, April 10
- Team Secret vs Gen.G: 1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST
Week 4 (April 15 - 17)
Saturday, April 15
- Paper Rex vs DRX: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST
- Team Secret vs Rex Regum Qeon: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST
Sunday, April 16
- T1 vs Gen.G: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST
- ZETA DIVISION vs DetonatioN FocusMe: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST
Monday, April 17
- Talon Esports vs Global Esports: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST
Week 5 (April 22 - 24)
Saturday, April 22
- Paper Rex vs Global Esports: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST
- Gen.G vs DRX: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST
Sunday, April 23
- T1 vs Rex Regum Qeon: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST
- Team Secret vs DetonatioN FocusMe: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST
Monday, April 24
- ZETA DIVISION vs Talon Esports: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST
Week 6 (April 29 - May 1)
Saturday, April 29
- T1 vs DetonatioN FocusMe: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST
- ZETA DIVISION vs Team Secret: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST
Sunday, April 30
- Global Esports vs Gen.G: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST
- Rex Regum Qeon vs DRX: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST
Monday, May 1
- Talon Esports vs Paper Rex: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST
Week 7 (May 6 - 8)
Saturday, May 6
- Talon Esports vs Gen.G: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST
- ZETA DIVISION vs Paper Rex: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST
Sunday, May 7
- Rex Regum Qeon vs Global Esports: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST
- Team Secret vs T1: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST
Monday, May 8
- DRX vs DetonatioN FocusMe: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST
Week 8 (May 12 - 16)
Friday, May 12
- Paper Rex vs Gen.G: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST
- ZETA DIVISION vs T1: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST
Saturday, May 13
- Team Secret vs DRX: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST
- Global Esports vs DetonatioN FocusMe: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST
Sunday, May 14
- Talon Esports vs Rex Regum Qeon: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST
- ZETA DIVISION vs Gen.G: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST
Monday, May 15
- T1 vs DRX: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST
- Team Secret vs Global Esports: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST
Tuesday, May 16
- Talon Esports vs DetonatioN FocusMe: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST
- Rex Regum Qeon vs Paper Rex: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST
Playoffs
Friday, May 19
- Upper Round 1 #1: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST
- Upper Round 1 #2: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST
Saturday, May 20
- Upper Semifinals #1: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST
- Upper Semifinals #2: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST
Sunday, May 21
- Lower Round 1 #1: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST
- Lower Round 1 #2: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST
Monday, May 22
- Upper Finals: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST
- Lower Round 2: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST
Saturday, May 27
- Lower Final: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST
Sunday, May 28
- Grand Final: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST
League Table
Note: The League Table will be updated regularly after the VCT Pacific League starts.
Where to watch
The VCT Pacific League will be broadcast live on VCT Pacific's official handles on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook. Alternatively, fans can watch the tournament by tuning into official watch parties that are being broadcast by various streamers and players.
The VCT Pacific League will be streamed live in English, Korean, Japanese, and Hindi, among other Asian languages, every Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, starting at 1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST.
Teams will play one match every week, with the exception of the final gameweek where all teams will have two fixtures lined up for them. VCT Pacific League 2023 will kick off with the ZETA DIVISION vs DRX matchup on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 am PST/11:00 am CET/3:30 pm IST.