"It's just not fun to play against them": Evil Geniuses' Boostio after their loss against Paper Rex in Valorant Champions 2023 (Exclusive)

Valorant Champions 2023 is getting closer to crowning its World Champion. Day 14 kicked off with a match between Evil Geniuses and Paper Rex. Both teams have enjoyed an immensely successful run in the event so far, and the series was surely to be one of the greatest in VCT history. Evil Geniuses were able to win on their map pick, Ascent, followed by Paper Rex grabbing the victory on Bind.

The teams gave it their all in the decider map, Pearl, but eventually, Paper Rex squeezed out a 2-1 win in the Bo3 (best-of-three) series in Overtime.

After the match, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to Evil Geniuses' Boostio and ask him about his experience as an IGL (In-game leader) while facing Paper Rex. He responded:

"It's just not fun to play against them."

Evil Geniuses' Boostio talks about his experience as the IGL going up against Paper Rex in Valorant Champions 2023

Paper Rex and Evil Geniuses became quite familiar with each other following their clash in Masters Tokyo. In that Bo5 (best-of-five) series, Evil Geniuses won, but Paper Rex were able to push them all the way despite having to play with their substitute, CGRS.

In Valorant Champions 2023, the Bo3 series between these two also went down to the wire. Evil Geniuses seemed to have a decent lead on the final map, but Paper Rex were able to gradually stage a comeback, push it to overtime, and clinch the series by 2-1.

During the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports approached Evil Geniuses' Boostio to ask about his mentality while calling the shots as the IGL against Paper Rex, having defeated them in Masters Tokyo and facing them again in Valorant Champions. Here's what he had to say:

"To be honest, it's kind of funny but this match and Tokyo match felt so similar. The feeling, the vibe I get from it, thinking back on the match. It feels so impossible sometimes just to play rounds against them and honestly, it's just not fun to play against them."

He added:

"They (Paper Rex) are really good. They are so aggressive like I'll be trying to call something and then two of them swing out mid doors and we will trade and then it's not the best call anymore because they know where we are at. There is a lot going on versing them and it sucks but what are you going to do."

After this loss, Evil Geniuses will be making their way into the lower bracket. Their next series will be tough, as they must endure a Bo5 clash to claw their way into the Grand Finals of Valorant Champions 2023.