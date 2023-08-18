"KangKang was a disappointment": Evil Geniuses' Boostio after their win against EDward Gaming in Valorant Champions 2023 (Exclusive)

Valorant Champions has been delivering some exciting matches in the Playoffs stage. The first match was between Bilibili Gaming and DRX. Bilibili Gaming started off looking to create yet another upset on the first map with a 2-10 lead, but DRX was able to complete one of the biggest comebacks in VCT history. They also won their own map pick and hence closed out the Bo3 (best-of-three) series by 2-0.

The second match was a highly anticipated one as Evil Geniuses faced off against EDward Gaming. The first map was close as both teams gave it their all. However, in the next two maps, Evil Geniuses absolutely dominated EDG and won the Bo3 series by 2-1.

After the second match, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to Evil Geniuses' Boostio about how he felt about Chinese Valorant after his series against EDward Gaming. He responded, saying:

"KangKang was a disappointment."

Evil Geniuses' Boostio talks about Chinese Valorant after his match against EDward Gaming in Valorant Champions 2023

Evil Geniuses' Boostio had previously expressed his views on Chinese teams, saying that they will never be better than NA. So when the match between EDward Gaming and Evil Geniuses was scheduled in the Playoffs stage in Champions, viewers were very excited.

Both the teams had commendable performances during Masters Tokyo, so predicting the winner for this matchup was a bit difficult for some. The #1 seeds from their respective regions gave it their all, but in the end, it was Evil Geniuses that took the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Expand Tweet

During the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports asked Evil Geniuses' Boostio if his opinions had changed on Chinese Valorant after facing EDward Gaming. Here's what he had to say:

"No. They are really good for a Chinese team but I don't know, they are not very good to be honest. KangKang was a disappointment."

Evil Geniuses have kept the NA hopes alive and have now progressed further in the upper bracket. Their performance has looked better with each match and are looking like trophy contenders.

Expand Tweet

Their next match in Champions will be against DRX. The winner of this match will make their way to the Upper Final. The fixture between Evil Geniuses and DRX will take place on August 19 at 3:00 PM PDT/ 12:00 PM CEST/ 12:30 PM IST (next day).