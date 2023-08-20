"We knew we wanted to end in A": Paper Rex's coach, alecks, talks about a crucial round on Lotus against LOUD in Valorant Champions 2023 (Exclusive)

Valorant Champions 2023 is nearing its end, with only six teams left in the competition. Day 12 presented two matches. The first was between Paper Rex and LOUD. Both teams were facing each other for the first time and had a very competitive first map that ended in overtime. It was the Singapore-based team that eventually closed the Bo3 (best-of-three) series 2-1 on the decider map.

The second match saw Evil Geniuses and DRX go against each other. The series wasn't nearly as close as the first, as the former dominated and walked away with a clean 2-0 win in the Bo3 series.

After the first match, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to ask Paper Rex's coach, alecks, about an unusual strategy used for one of the crucial rounds on the first map, Lotus. He responded by saying:

"We knew we wanted to end in A"

Paper Rex's coach alecks talks about one of the crucial rounds on the first map against LOUD in Valorant Champions 2023

Paper Rex and LOUD faced off for the first time in an international event. Both have very different playstyles, so it was going to be an interesting watch for the viewers. This Bo3 series was one of the most intense in Valorant Champions 2023 and ended in overtime.

On Round 27 of the map, Lotus, Paper Rex played very slowly and contact heavy, which is something we don't see often from them. The play worked out perfectly as they got the site without any trouble, and it was one of the reasons for their victory.

During the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports approached Paper Rex's coach, alecks, to ask him about this play and the reason behind it. Here's what he said:

"We took a tac pause that map and we just discussed it and I think the boys discussed a little bit. I didn't really have much to say about it. d4v41, I think called it. He was confident that the whole team would rotate if we fake B and it was also called in the middle of the round more than anything else. We knew we wanted to end in A and d4v41 said that if he throws like one dog in C, everyone's gonna run to C because they're playing behind and it worked out beautifully."

This win enables Ppaer Rex to move further into the Upper Bracket of Valorant Champions 2023, guaranteeing a top-three finish.

Expand Tweet

Paper Rex's next match will be against Evil Geniuses, and the winner will make it to the Grand Finals of Valorant Champions 2023. It will take place on August 24, 2023, at 12:00 pm PDT/ 9:00 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day).