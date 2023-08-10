"I feel amazing" Paper Rex's something after his win against KRÜ Esports in Valorant Champions 2023 (Exclusive)

Valorant Champions 2023 has been one of the year's most exciting events. Day 4 led to some of the more anticipated matches of the Group Stage. The first one was between Paper Rex and KRÜ Esports. Paper Rex, now back at their full strength, won the Bo3 (best-of-three) series by 2-0 in a relatively dominant fashion. The next match was between EDward Gaming and Giants Gaming. The Bo3 series went the distance as both teams won their map picks. Eventually, EDG closed out the decider map, Ascent to win by 2-1.

The final match of the day was between the Masters winners, Fnatic and Bilibili Gaming. While Fnatic dominated the first map, Haven, BLG certainly made them sweat on the second map, Lotus. However, Fnatic closed out the Bo3 series by 2-0, making their way to the Playoffs. After the first match between Paper Rex and KRÜ Esports, Sportskeeda approached Paper Rex's something to talk about his experience in his first international match.

Paper Rex's something talks about how he felt after winning his international debut match in Valorant Champions 2023

In the last international VCT event, Paper Rex's newest recruit, "something," couldn't attend it due to VISA issues. Given his statistics, viewers were really excited to watch him on stage but unfortunately couldn't.

When Valorant Champions 2023 arrived, something was expected to be one of the heavy hitters coming into the event. He has very much delivered on that promise in his first match against KRÜ Esports. Sportskeeda Esports asked something about how he felt after winning his international debut match in Champions. Here's what he had to say,

"I feel amazing after my first match on the international stage. Thank you for the support"

In other interview questions, he also mentioned how he felt a little nervous coming into the initial rounds of the first map. But later, he was able to calm down and just played his game.

Paper Rex is off to a great start in the event, and something has definitely lived up to the Valorant community's expectations. Their next match will be against China's EDward Gaming. This series will decide which team makes it to the Playoffs. The match will take place on August 10 at 6:00 pm PDT/ 3:00 am CEST/ 6:30 am IST (next day).