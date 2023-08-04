Top 5 matches to look forward to in Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage

Valorant Champions is the last event of the official VCT circuit. This event will see 16 teams from all over the world give their best to become the World Champion of 2023. It will start with the Group Stage and will proceed into the Playoffs, both of which will follow a double-elimination format. There is not doubt that Champions will lead to some of the most memorable moments in the year.

The Group Stage will kick off on August 6. Below is a list of five matches in it that viewers should look forward to in Valorant Champions 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Paper Rex vs KRÜ Esports and 4 more exciting matches to watch in Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage

1) Paper Rex vs KRÜ Esports

Paper Rex compete in the Pacific region whereas KRÜ Esports compete in the Americas region. The former started out in 2023 with an underwhelming performance at LOCK//IN. Since then, the team changed their roster by adding "something" on the team and playing without an IGL. Later, they were able to win the VCT Pacific League and also finished in 3rd place in VCT Masters Tokyo.

The same can't be said for KRÜ. Their performance in 2023 has been mostly disappointing. The team had no wins in VCT Americas League and were eliminated early on in LOCK//IN. However, they recently had an amazing run in the LCQ (Last Chance Qualifiers) and went undefeated in the event. Both these teams are at their best right now, which could very well lead to a close Valorant series. The match will take place on August 8.

2) DRX vs LOUD

DRX play in the Pacific region, whereas LOUD play in the Americas. The former started off the year strong by finishing 3rd-4th place in LOCK//IN and also finished 2nd in VCT Pacific League. However, they had a rather underwhelming performance coming into VCT Masters Tokyo as they weren't able to win a single match and were knocked out in the Playoffs.

On the other hand, LOUD has had a similar experience in 2023. With a 2nd place finish in LOCK//IN and winning the VCT Americas League, they were looking like the dominant force. However, they were also knocked out of Masters Tokyo without a single win.

This match has the potential to go all the way. Both teams have great talent and are considered as some of the best in the world . The match will take place on August 6.

3) Fnatic vs ZETA DIVISION

Fnatic compete in the EMEA region, whereas ZETA DIVISION compete in the Pacific. The former are on their best run ever as they have won both the international events. They also had a great performance in VCT EMEA League and finished in 2nd place. Currently, they are considered the best in the world.

ZETA DIVISION had a bunch of ups and downs in 2023. After an early knockout in LOCK//IN, the team improved quite a bit in the VCT Pacific League. However, they missed out on Tokyo. Later, they went undefeated in their LCQ run and secured themselves the spot for Valorant Champions. ZETA has defeated Fnatic once before, so the new squad will look for some revenge coming into this series. The match will take place on August 9.

4) EDward Gaming vs Giants Gaming

EDward Gaming compete in the Chinese regions, whereas Giants Gaming compete in the EMEA region of Valorant esports. The former had a rough start with an early elimination at LOCK//IN. However, the team had their best run coming into Masters Tokyo as they defeated many top teams and put China as a Championship contender.

On the other hand, Giants Gaming have been consistent regionally but just barely missed out Masters Tokyo. They finished first in the LCQ and are looking very strong coming into Champions 2023. Both the teams are at their peak form so it will be interesting to see which one comes out on top. This match will take place on August 8.

5) FUT Esports vs T1

FUT Esports and T1 compete in the EMEA and Pacific region of Valorant esports respectively. FUT were amongst the top teams during the VCT EMEA League and made it to Masters Tokyo. However, they couldn't make it past the Group Stage.

T1 had a similar experience. They had a great showing during their Pacific League run and became one of the top teams in the region. However, they also couldn't make it past the Group Stage in Masters Tokyo. These two Valorant teams have a lot to prove internationally and this series will be a great test for both their capabilities. This match will take place on August 7.