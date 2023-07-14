Top 5 VCT teams that can qualify for Champions through LCQ

The VCT LCQ (Last Chance Qualifiers) is right around the corner. The franchised teams here will get a chance to qualify for the final VCT event of the season, Valorant Champions. A total of 16 teams will be competing at Champions in Los Angeles, USA, including four teams from the Pacific, four from the Americas, five from EMEA, and three from China.

The LCQ will have a double-elimination bracket format. The opening matches of all teams will be decided through their rankings in the league. Pacific and Americas will have seven teams competing for one spot each, whereas EMEA will have only six teams competing for two slots. Below is a list of the top five teams that can potentially make it to Champions through LCQ.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Team Secret, Cloud9, and three more VCT teams that can make it to Champions by winning LCQ

1) Team Secret

Team Secret competes in the Pacific region in the VCT league. The squad had an exceptional start to the year after defeating a stacked Team Liquid roster at LOCK//IN 2023. They were also the team to end DRX's win streak at the VCT Pacific League.

Team Secret had an amazing performance throughout the Pacific League, and placed 5th-6th place overall. This puts the team in a better position in the bracket. Secret has been consistent throughout 2023 and only need to win three matches to make it to Valorant Champions.

2) Cloud9

Cloud9 competes in the VCT Americas League. The team started out with one of the most disappointing showings at the start of the 2023 season, as they were eliminated very quickly at LOCK//IN. Since then, Cloud9 completely changed its roster by adding two new players, jakee and runi. This new roster was successful in producing great results.

Cloud9 has an impressive run in the Americas League as they placed 4th overall, barely missing out on Masters Tokyo. They are easily the favorites going into the Americas LCQ and only need to win three matches to make it to Champions.

3) NAVI

NAVI competes in the EMEA region in the VCT league. This team was considered a powerhouse of talent in the EMEA as all the players on the team are international winners. NAVI had a great performance in both the LOCK//IN event and the EMEA League. However, they fell just short of qualifying for Champions 2023 due to an early loss against EDward Gaming which allowed FUT Esports to qualify instead.

NAVI finished at fourth place in the league and have a very high chance of making it to Champions. On top of that, EMEA has two spots due to Fnatic's triumph in Masters Tokyo. With only six teams competing in the EMEA LCQ, this makes NAVI's chances of qualifying for Champions even higher.

4) Global Esports

Global Esports competes in VCT's Pacific region. Many doubted this team at first, given how most players in the team were Duelists mains. However, GE has truly grown a lot over the course of the Pacific League's inaugural season. They took the South Korean giants, DRX, to a very close Bo3 (best-of-three) series in the very beginning of the league.

Unfortunately, Global Esports couldn't make it to the Playoffs and finished the regular season in 8th place. This makes their LCQ journey much harder as they have been placed further back in the bracket. Their first match will be against RRQ and winning that series will put them against Japan's ZETA DIVISION. Global Esports will have to give it their all to make it to Champions.

5) FURIA

FURIA competes in the Americas region in VCT. Coming into 2023, the team had a decent performance in LOCK//IN and were a dominant force in the beginning of VCT Americas League. However, a few hiccups in the last few weeks allowed them to just barely qualify for the Playoffs where they saw a rather early exit.

Due to this, FURIA finished in 5th-6th position in the Americas league and have been placed further ahead in the LCQ bracket. They need to win four matches to make it to Champions, which this talented Brazilian squad is certainly capable of.

