Fnatic take home second international trophy at VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo

Fnatic took down Evil Geniuses in the Grand Final of VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo on June 25, 2023, to win their second international tournament of the year. Their first win was against LOUD at LOCK//IN in Sao Paulo to kick off the season. Fnatic's victory marks the first time a team has clinched two international events in Valorant's relatively short history.

This Fnatic squad, playing together since the end of 2022, has only dropped a single series so far in the Grand Final of the VCT EMEA League. With this win, the team has now solidified its place as the best team in the world.

Highlights from Fnatic's VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo win against Evil Geniuses

The final showdown between the teams was a rematch after Fnatic had beaten Evil Geniuses (2-1) in the upper final of the event. The Grand Final match, however, was more one-sided, with the European team taking away three maps in a row in the best-of-five series.

Fnatic chose to ban Pearl and Fracture. The first map of the day was Lotus, which they won 13-8. The series then went to Split, which swung their way 13-11. The third (and final) map of the day was Bind, where Evil Geniuses let five match points slip before conceding the map and the series 12-14 to Fnatic.

As depicted by the results, the match was dominated by Fnatic's players, particularly Derke and Alfajer, who closed the match with 63 and 65 kills, respectively. The young Turkish prodigy went +23 in Kills/Deaths across the three maps, a remarkable number in such a high-stakes match.

Fnatic's Masters Tokyo win marks third international VCT victory for Chronicle

The present Fnatic starting roster comprises some of the best players in the world. Timofeyy “Chronicle” Khromov is the only Valorant player to have three VCT trophies to his name (two with Fnatic, and one with his former team Gambit Esports).

The rest of the squad, including Jake "Boaster" Howlett, Nikita “Derke” Simitev, Emir Ali “Alfajer” Beder, and Leo “Leo” Jannesson, have two trophies each.

Fnatic's coach Jacob "mini" Harris, who worked with Boaster since the SUMN FC days while working a full-time job, put together the first roster, which evolved into present-day Fnatic. Despite many setbacks, he kept grinding his way along with the team.

While the players on the Fnatic roster are excellent, Mini's contribution to helping the team reach such heights in the Valorant Champions Tour circuit cannot be ignored.

The next tournament in line for Fnatic is the VCT Champions 2023 in Los Angeles, to be held in August, where they will be the team to beat.

