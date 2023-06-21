VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 Playoffs Day 6 highlights: Fnatic remain undefeated, Paper Rex continue their lower bracket run, and more

The antepenultimate day of the VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 Playoffs concluded with only three teams remaining in the run for the title. EMEA's Fnatic, Americas' Evil Geniuses, and Pacific's Paper Rex will look to make their region proud and secure an extra spot at the Valorant Champions 2023, to be held in Los Angeles from August 6 to 26, 2023.

Day 6, like Day 5, featured both best-of-three matches on all three maps. Fnatic scraped past Evil Geniuses, while Paper Rex defeated NRG to keep their dream run alive with emergency substitute Patiphan "CGRS" Posri.

Everything to know about VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 Playoffs Day 6

The VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 Playoffs Day 6 hosted two matches. The first was the upper bracket finals between Fnatic and Evil Geniuses, while Paper Rex took on NRG in an elimination battle.

Match results

Here are the results of the matches played in VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 Playoffs Day 6.

Fnatic vs Evil Geniuses (Match 1): Lotus (13-3), Fracture (9-13) and Split (13-11)

Lotus (13-3), Fracture (9-13) and Split (13-11) NRG vs Paper Rex (Match 2): Pearl (13-15), Lotus (13-6) and Bind (11-13)

Paper Rex @pprxteam



Pearl: 15-13

Lotus: 6-13

Bind: 13-11



We head to the Lower Bracket Finals on the 24th against @evilgeniuses 🦖 See you then!



#WGAMING #VALORANTMasters We take today’s match (2-1)! GGWP @NRGgg Pearl: 15-13Lotus: 6-13Bind: 13-11We head to the Lower Bracket Finals on the 24th against @evilgeniuses 🦖 See you then! We take today’s match (2-1)! GGWP @NRGgg 🫡 Pearl: 15-13 Lotus: 6-13 Bind: 13-11 We head to the Lower Bracket Finals on the 24th against @evilgeniuses 🦖 See you then! #WGAMING #VALORANTMasters https://t.co/dqbb69bvHY

Top highlights

Demon1 instills hope into Evil Geniuses

Max "Demon1" Mazanov was one of the most hyped players in this tournament. The rookie has showcased his talent on the international stage, terrorizing the Americas region and helping Evil Geniuses qualify for the VCT Masters Tokyo 2023.

Demon1 once again displayed his mechanical prowess on his signature Agent, Jett. He perfectly utilized her Bladestorm ultimate to land lightning-fast shots to keep Evil Geniuses alive on Split.

Leo carries Fnatic to the Grand Finals

Leo "Leo" Jannesson is widely regarded as the best initiator player in the world. He is known for his incredible utility usage and consistent fragging ability. Leo completely broke all Evil Geniuses' hopes on Split right after Demon1's heroic play with this 3k.

Ethan "Ethan" Arnold stopped the plant with a second to spare, but Leo's awareness was simply too good as he spammed through the smoke to secure a Top 2 finish for Fnatic at worst in VCT Masters Tokyo 2023.

d4v41 goes above and beyond with four huge kills

Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee has been the stalwart for Paper Rex ever since the team's formation. The Malaysian superstar has consistently come up clutch during big moments and is a key player in enabling their aggressive and chaotic playstyle.

D4v41 expertly shut down Pujan "FiNESSE" Mehta's lurk during the final round of regulation on Pearl before mowing down the rest of NRG, trying to hit the B site to secure overtime.

s0m's fantastic round comes to an unfortunate end

Samuel "s0m" Oh's rise to the top of VCT has been fun to watch. The Controller player for NRG performed well on Pearl versus Paper Rex, except for the fateful end of Round 27. S0m played brilliantly to stabilize a chaotic situation and made the round into a 1v1 against CGRS.

He had control of the spike, and CGRS committed to chasing him down as he had no time to plant. A poorly placed Cove combined with a Shorty whiff from close range allowed CGRS to clutch an unwinnable round which quickly turned into a flawless Round 28 to give Paper Rex the map win.

Jinggg destroys NRG to win the thrifty round

Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie has been the hyper carry for Paper Rex at VCT Masters Tokyo 2023. The Raze specialist has torn apart his opposition with his excellent aim and impeccable movement.

Jinggg delivered big time for Paper Rex on Round 6 in Bind as he single-handedly killed four members of NRG on the B site to secure an all-important thrifty round to swing the moment back to the Pacific team.

Standings

Only two more matches remain in VCT Masters Tokyo 2023, with the lower bracket final between Evil Geniuses and Paper Rex being the tournament's penultimate match. The series will be a best-of-five, and the winner will advance to the grand finals to play against Fnatic in another best-of-five series.

Schedule for Day 7

Fans can tune into the official Valorant Twitch and YouTube channels to watch the lower bracket finals on Day 7 of the VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 Playoffs. The schedule is as follows:

Evil Geniuses vs Paper Rex - Saturday, June 24 - 8:30 am IST / 5:00 am CEST / 8:00 pm PDT (Friday, June 23).

Poll : 0 votes