Top 5 highest rated players in VCT Pacific League 2023 

The first edition of the VCT Pacific League concluded on 28 May 2023. Paper Rex emerged as the inaugural champions after completing a historic reverse sweep against regional giants, DRX in a highly exciting best-of-five series. The VCT Pacific League 2023 featured entertaining matchups across the regular season and playoffs with multiple upsets, iconic plays, and fantastic performances by star players.

The region is home to some of the best talent Valorant Esports offers. The regional talents from the Pacific scene have caught the attention of numerous fans worldwide, thanks to great performances on the international stage. This article will list the top five highest-rated players in the VCT Pacific League 2023.

MaKo, something, BuZz, and two other players had a high rating in VCT Pacific League 2023

5) BuZz

Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul is a Korean Valorant esports player who primarily plays Jett and Killjoy for DRX. He has made a name for himself as one of the best duelists in the world and is renowned for his fast flicks and clean mechanics.

BuZz was a menace throughout the regular season and playoffs. He was a reliable entry fragger and operator player for DRX when the team fielded Kim "Zest" Gi-seok instead of rookie Jung "Foxy9" Jae-sung. BuZz primarily played KAY/O and Killjoy whenever Foxy9 was in the lineup and was able to anchor down sites and get immense value.

BuZz was the fifth highest-rated player in the VCT Pacific League 2023, with a 1.12 rating across 695 rounds.

4) Monyet

Cahya "Monyet" Nugraha is an Indonesian Valorant esports player who currently plays for Global Esports as a controller. Monyet was previously a duelist for teams such as ONIC Esports before transitioning to a controller for the VCT Pacific League 2023.

Monyet was one of the most surprising players in terms of performance. He was known to have great aim and mechanics, but fans were skeptical of his potential performance in a completely new role. His performances in the regular season proved that he was one of the best controllers in the Pacific region.

Monyet's Astra and Omen gameplay was very exciting and clean to watch. He was the fourth-highest-rated player in the league, with a 1.13 rating across 458 rounds.

3) MaKo

Kim "MaKo" Myeong-kwan is a Korean Valorant esports player who plays as the controller for DRX. MaKo is widely regarded as one of the greatest controller players the game has ever seen.

MaKo is known for his crisp aim and clutch factor. His game sense and ability to hold down sites are impeccable. MaKo showed his class, as many expected, in the VCT Pacific League 2023. He was one of the best controllers showing world-class performances on agents like Viper and Omen.

MaKo was the third-highest-rated player in the league, with a 1.18 rating across 731 rounds.

2) d4v41

Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee is a Malaysian Valorant esports player who currently plays for Paper Rex as an initiator and flex player. D4v41 is known to be a clutch player with impeccable utility usage.

After the arrival of Ilya "something" Petrov, the team's existing IGL Benedict "Benkai" Tan was benched with some of the leadership roles going to d4v41. The Malaysian star led his team to success with an aggressive playstyle reliant on winning aim duels.

D4v41 was exceptional on agents such as Skye and Killjoy. His Skye gameplay, in particular, was fantastic as he often found multi-kills and critical flashes to get his team back in the round. D4v41 was the second highest-rated player in the VCT Pacific League 2023, with a 1.19 rating across 603 rounds.

1) something

Ilya "something" Petrov is a Russian Valorant esports player currently playing for Paper Rex. Something was previously a popular streamer and player in the Japanese tier-two scene known for his robotic aim and lightning-quick reactions. His signature agents include Jett and Reyna.

Something was signed by Paper Rex soon after the VCT Pacific League started. He was quickly integrated into the roster permanently and perfectly suited Paper Rex's hyper-aggressive gameplay. Something quickly stole the show with eye-catching multi-kills and inhuman mechanics.

Something was named as the finals MVP when Paper Rex reverse swept DRX to become the inaugural VCT Pacific League champions. His Reyna and Jett gameplay were crucial for the team's success throughout the season. Something was the highest-rated player in the league, with a 1.22 rating across 491 maps.

Poll : 0 votes