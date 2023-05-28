"I relied on my instincts"- Zest on returning to DRX's lineup for VCT Pacific League Lower Finals

VCT Pacific League Lower Finals have concluded after a tough game between DRX and T1, where both teams showcased outstanding performances in front of a live audience in Korea. While both rosters performed well, only DRX walked away with a win at the Lower Finals after defeating T1 with a 3:2 score in a best-of-five series.

After their game concluded, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to ask Kim "Zest" Ki-seok from DRX a question in the post-game press conference regarding his return at the Lower Finals.

DRX Kim "Zest" Ki-seok on re-adjusting to the team at VCT Pacific League 2023

Kim "Zest" Ki-seok is a professional Valorant player from South Korea currently signed under DRX. He is primarily known for fulfilling the Initiator role for his roster while also playing Agents like Harbor occasionally.

Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to get in touch with Zest at the post-game press conference hosted right after their game against T1 at VCT Pacific League 2023 Lower Finals. He was asked about his phenomenal adjustment back to the team after not playing for a good portion of the season. To this, Zest replied:

"To be honest, all the maps we played, I have practiced them before. So it's just recalling my basic instincts."

Zest mentioned that most of the maps DRX played against T1 were pretty well-known to him as he has practiced them before. He also stated that he just applied his basic instincts to win in most of them.

"In terms of the new map, I sadly haven't gone into too much. I relied on my instincts from the old maps actually, and pulled that through."

Even for the newer maps, which he hasn't played too much, his instincts were carried over from the older maps, helping his team win.

DRX's Head Coach Pyeon "termi" Seon-ho also shared his opinion during the press conference, saying that their roster isn't the one that solely relies on strategies.

He also commended Stax's In-game leading (IGL) capabilities for that, as the roster looks extremely different from the outside, with their performances standing out during matches like the one against T1 at VCT Pacific League 2023 Lower Finals.

This statement also sheds some light on Zest's answer, proving that DRX is not particularly limited by strategies only while playing their matches. Zest's return to the roster during VCT Pacific League Lower Finals further helped them strengthen their formation and win the game against T1.

Poll : 0 votes