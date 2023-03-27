DRX at VCT Pacific League 2023: Schedule, match timings, where to watch, and more

The VCT Pacific League, featuring ten of the top teams from across Asia, is currently underway, and DRX is one of the top contenders for the championship title. The team, consisting of some of the best talent from South Korea, has secured one of the three slots allocated to their country and is competing on their home ground in Seoul to qualify for the Masters Tokyo.

DRX has been performing exceptionally well recently, having made it to the semi-finals in VCT 2023: LOCK//IN Sao Paulo, where they were defeated in a close match by the eventual champions, LOUD, with a scoreline of 2-3.

The winner, runner-up, and third-placed teams in the VCT Pacific League will earn qualification tickets to the Masters Tokyo, and DRX is determined to make their mark and secure a spot in the upcoming tournament.

Fixture and timing for DRX in VCT Pacific League 2023

At the time of writing, DRX has already played their first match in the VCT Pacific League, where they achieved a flawless victory in the first two maps of the best-of-three series against Zeta Division. The fixtures and timings for the rest of the matches are as given below:

DRX vs Global Esports (April 3)- 9 am GMT/11 am CET/1 am PST/2:30 pm IST

9 am GMT/11 am CET/1 am PST/2:30 pm IST DRX vs Talon Esports (April 9)- 12 pm GMT/2 pm CET/4 am PST/5:30 pm IST

12 pm GMT/2 pm CET/4 am PST/5:30 pm IST DRX vs Paper Rex (April 15)- 9 am GMT/11 am CET/1 am PST/2:30 pm IST

9 am GMT/11 am CET/1 am PST/2:30 pm IST DRX vs Gen.G (April 22)- 12 pm GMT/2 pm CET/4:00 am PST/5:30 pm IST

12 pm GMT/2 pm CET/4:00 am PST/5:30 pm IST DRX vs Rex Regum Qeon (April 30)- 12 pm GMT/2 pm CET/4 am PST/5:30 pm IST

Viewers who are not residing in the aforementioned regions will need to convert the starting time of the matches to their respective time zones to avoid confusion.

Platforms to watch on

Fans and viewers can watch their favorite team compete in VCT Pacific League 2023 by tuning in to the following platforms:

Twitch- Riot Esports Korea, VALORANT KR

Riot Esports Korea, VALORANT KR YouTube- VCT KR

VCT KR Naver- Naver e스포츠

Naver e스포츠 AfreecaTV- VALORANT공식

English viewers can tune into the VALORANT Pacific channels on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.

After such a successful campaign start in the VCT Pacific League 2023, DRX is likely going to give tough competition to the other teams as they attempt to qualify for the Masters Tokyo.

They currently sit at the top of the table in week 1, but the scoreboard can change rapidly based on the teams' performances in upcoming matches.

Fans can expect the tournament to become increasingly competitive and exciting with every passing week, as each team vies for a chance to qualify for the Masters Tokyo.

Poll : 0 votes