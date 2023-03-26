"We had a home ground advantage" - DRX termi on their win against ZETA DIVISION in VCT 2023: Pacific League 

VCT 2023: Pacific League is currently live with ten teams competing for a chance at VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023. The event is being organized by Riot Games and is hosted in Seoul, South Korea. The tournament went live on March 25, 2023, and will continue until May 16, 2023. Day one saw four giants from the Asia Pacific region clash. The opening matchup was between DRX and ZETA DIVISION, with the former winning the match with a 2-0 scoreline.

Both teams were evenly matched, but ZETA fell short by a few points. Being the first match of the event, hopes were high and the two teams were able to live up to the expectations.

DRX termi talks about their performance against ZETA DIVISION in VCT 2023: Pacific League

During Day 1 of VCT 2023: Pacific League scrum interviews, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to ask a few questions to DRX termi, the coach for team DRX, regarding their performance against ZETA DIVISION. The coach was specifically asked about the key factors that resulted in their swift win.

To this, DRX termi had to say the following (translated from Korean):

"I personally believe that we had a home ground advantage. We've played here multiple times before. In contrast, they have never been in this environment so I think they were a little bit more nervous than us."

The coach attributed much of the team's success in their first match to having a home-ground advantage. He mentions that DRX was familiar with the stage and felt at ease. He believes that their opponents lost as they were more nervous.

More about DRX and ZETA DIVISION

DRX is a Korean esports organization formed in 2022. Despite being a new team to Valorant esports, they quickly rose to the top of their respective region. After an incredible performance in VCT LOCK//IN 2023, the team has been consistent throughout the current League season.

ZETA DIVISION is a Japanese Valorant esports team that has been active since 2020. They are one of the ten franchised teams from the region along with DRX. While their performances have been underwhelming in the last tournament, the team looks strong and is ready to take on the challenges from the Asia Pacific region in the Pacific League.

DRX will be facing Global Esports next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The upcoming match is scheduled for April 3, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea.

