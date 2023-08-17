"I called something specific, but it didn't really work": Fnatic's coach mini after their defeat against LOUD in Valorant Champions 2023 (Exclusive)

Valorant Champions 2023 is in its next phase with the commencement of the Playoffs. The first match was between LOUD and Fnatic. LOUD delivered an excellent showcasing as they solidified their championship form and became the first team to defeat Fnatic in an international event in 2023. They won the Bo3 (best-of-three) series with a clean 2-0.

The second match was between FUT Esports and Paper Rex. Both teams have proven to be very aggressive in the past. However, Paper Rex came out on top of this matchup as they had an incredible performance and closed out the Bo3 series by 2-0.

After the first match, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to talk to Fnatic's coach, mini, and ask him about some of the discussion done during the final timeout on the second map. He responded, saying:

"I called something specific but it didn't really work"

Fnatic's coach shares what he discussed with his team during the final tactical timeout on Lotus

Fnatic and LOUD are no strangers to each other. These teams had one of the most competitive matches during the finals of VCT LOCK//IN, wherein Fnatic pulled off an almost impossible comeback and got themselves their first international trophy.

After LOCK//IN, Fnatic went on to achieve a nearly flawless victory in Masters Tokyo, whereas LOUD was eliminated early. Coming into this series, Fnatic was expected to do well, but LOUD shut them down instantly. On Fnatic's strongest map, Lotus, LOUD was giving them a tough time.

To get things under control, Fnatic's coach, mini, called the final tactical timeout with a 2-8 scoreline. Sportskeeda Esports asked mini as to what he had discussed with his team during the final timeout of regulation. Here's what he had to say:

"I called something specific but it didn't really work to be honest. I think it would have worked if we had more time in the timeout to discuss it, but we had already used a lot of the freeze time up so unfortunately we did this up wrong but I called a specific thought."

Fnatic will now be going into the lower brackets. In order to win their next trophy, they will have to go through an undefeated run which very few teams have been able to do in Valorant esports.

Fnatic will face FUT Esports in their next match of Valorant Champions. The match will take place on August 18 at 12 pm PDT/ 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day).