"I think the victory will bring a lot of confidence": LOUD's aspas after defeating Fnatic in Valorant Champions 2023 (Exclusive)

Valorant Champions 2023 has commenced with its Playoffs stage, and Day 1 started off with a rematch against Fnatic and LOUD. In an unexpected turn of events, LOUD continued to stay strong and absolutely dominated Fnatic to close out the Bo3 (best-of-three) series with a 2-0. The second match of the day was between FUT Esports and Paper Rex. After a rather tense first map, Paper Rex were able to make a comeback and close out the Bo3 series with a 2-0 as well.

After the first match, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the chance to talk to LOUD's aspas about how he felt after winning the series. aspas responded, saying:

"I think the victory will bring a lot of confidence."

LOUD's aspas talks about how he and his team felt after the victory against Fnatic in Valorant Champions 2023

Fnatic and LOUD starting off the Playoffs was not something a lot of people expected. These two last faced off during the Grand Finals of VCT LOCK//IN where Fnatic made a huge comeback to win their first international trophy.

Fnatic then went on to win Masters Tokyo as well, whereas LOUD lost both their matches in the Playoffs stage and got eliminated. Hence, coming into this matchup, Fnatic were expected to run away with a win against LOUD but that didn't end up becoming the case. LOUD displayed an amazing performance and closed the series by a dominant 2-0.

Sportskeeda Esports approached aspas during the post-match conference to ask him about how it felt to prove the prior expectations wrong and that too in a dominant fashion. Here's what he had to say:

"I think the victory will bring a lot of confidence for us, especially having the most hard match in my life against like NAVI. But overall we are very happy with this and we are going to be more confident after this victory."

Apart from their defeat against DRX, the team has been giving amazing performances consistently, LOUD has been looking phenomenal in Valorant Champions 2023.

Their next match in Valorant Champions will be against Paper Rex, who are amongst the favorites to win the event. The winner from that match will then make their way to the Upper Finals and will secure the top three spots. This match will take place on August 19 at 12:00 PM PDT/ 9:00 PM CEST/ 12:30 AM IST (next day).