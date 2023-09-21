5 best Brimstone Player Cards to buy from Valorant's Accessories Store

Player Cards are simple but essential cosmetic items in Valorant that display a person's username, total level, and title. There are multiple ways to acquire these in the game. It can be done through grinding out the Agent Contracts or the Battlepasses, and can even be purchased directly from a weapon skin bundle.

In Episode 7 Act 1, Valorant introduced a new in-game shop called the Accessories Store. It allows players to purchase cosmetic items like Gun Buddies, Sprays, and Player Cards directly by using a new currency called Kingdom Points.

The new Accessories Store added another layer of excitement for its players as they can now expect some more cool items. Player Cards are definitely the best amongst all the other cosmetic items due to how easily they can be shown off to others. The developers have constantly released beautiful items since the game's release. Below is a list of five best Brimstone Player Cards that can be purchased from Valorant's Accessories store.

Note: This list is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Duo // Field Command, New Recruit, and 3 more Brimstone Player Cards in Valorant's Accessories store

1) Duo // Field Command

The Duo // Field Command Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Duo // Field Command Player Card was released in January 2023 along with the Battlepass of Valorant Episode 6 Act 1. It is one of a kind, but given the name, there are chances that more cards might be released to make it a series.

This item features the two leaders of the Valorant team, Brimstone and Sage. We see Brimstone ready with his Incendiary, while Sage is holding her Slow Orb. In the background, we see the ultimate ability, Orbital Strike, and a Barrier Orb.

2) Home Again

The Home Again Player Card for Brimstone (Image via Riot Games)

The Home Again Player Cards were released in March 2022 within the Battlepass of Episode 4 Act 2. Apart from Brimstone, this series of cards have featured multiple Agents like Jett, Chamber, Cypher, Skye, Reyna, and Yoru.

The series of cards show the Valorant's Agents taking a break by being back in their homeland. In the Brimstone version of this card, we see him having a great time as he enjoys a sports match in a stadium. He can be seen cheering for his favorite team while holding a hot dog in one hand with a foam finger in another.

3) New Recruit

The New Recruit Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The New Recruit Player Card was released in June 2020 within the Battlepass of Valorant Episode 1 Act 1. This makes it one of the oldest in the game since its full release.

The card shows Agent Brimstone in what looks like a poster for hiring new recruits. Given that he is the leader for the group, it would make sense as to why his face was used in the poster. The card comprises gray, black, and white, making it one of the more duller cards in the game.

4) Versus // KAY/O + Brimstone

The Versus KAY/O + Brimstone Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Versus Player Cards have been released across multiple Battlepasses in Valorant. This version was available in November 2021 during Episode 3 Act 3.

This series of cards had featured many Agents. Some of them have even made appearances more than once like Phoenix and Jett. In this card, we see KAYO and Brimstone teaming up against the enemies. Some others in the game have led to theories of a little history between the two Agents, and this Versus card just solidifies that concept even further.

5) Old Roads

The Old Roads Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Old Roads Player Card was released in August 2023 with Episode 7 Act 2. There are no other variations of this card in the game.

The card shows Brimstone taking a day off and going out on a ride for his bike to the destination, "State Park." By the looks of his expression and the name of the card, it can be speculated that this location holds a special place in his heart.

Aside from Brimstone, there are many other Agent Player Cards that are available in the game. All these can be easily purchased through the Accessories Store and the required amount of Kingdom points.