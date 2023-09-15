Valorant has seen a huge amount of players since its full release. The game's fast-paced gameplay, mixed with a vast roster of characters with unique abilities, allowed players to truly experiment and carve their own approach to the game. The challenge with online multiplayers has always been about keeping things fresh, and Valorant developers have been mostly successful in doing so. With each new act, the game receives a new Agent, a Battlepass for players to grind, a new map, and sometimes a very exciting weapon skin bundle.

In Episode 7, the developers took things further to add a new In-game shop called the Accessories store. Here, players would be able to purchase cosmetics such as Player Cards, Gun Buddies, Sprays, etc., from the previous Battlepasses using an in-game currency called Kingdom points.

Player Cards are definitely the highlight of this store, as Valorant offers a lot of different ones. Below is a list of the five best Sage Player Cards that can be purchased in the Accessories store.

Note: This list is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions

Unstoppable, Battle Sage, and three more Sage Player Cards that can be purchased in Valorant's Accessories store

1) Unstoppable

The Unstoppable // Sage Player Card

The Unstoppable Player Card series depicts certain Agents using their ultimate abilities, hence being at their most powerful and essentially 'unstoppable' state. The Agents that have this Player Card are Reyna, Viper, Sage, Phoenix, Jett, Omen, and Cypher.

The Unstoppable Player Card for Sage was released in January 2022 as part of the Episode 4 Act 1 Battlepass. It shows the Sentinel using her ultimate ability, Ressurection. The card is also colored according to Sage's jade abilities.

2) Battle Sage

The Battle Sage Player Card

The Battle Sage Player Card was released in August 2023 with the Battlepass of Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2. The Battle Sage Player Card is one of a kind as it shows Sage in a bullet vest, shooting the robots in what seems like a training arena.

The artwork in the Player Card looks very similar to what was shown in the cinematic called "REVELATION." In the cinematic, we also see Omen help Sage fight off these robots.

3) Living The Nightmare

Living The Nightmare Player Card

Living The Nightmare Player Card was released in November 2021 with the Battlepass of Valorant's Episode 3 Act 3. This Player Card is also one of a kind and features the Agent, Omen, alongside Sage. They are seen celebrating Halloween. Sage is dressed as a witch, while Omen has bat ears on his hood.

Living The Nightmare Player Card is a lot darker in its color tone as opposed to the cards in Valorant. It also gives us a good insight into the bond that Sage and Omen have with each other.

4) Garden of Heroes

The Garden of Heroes: Sage Player Card

The Garden of Heroes Player Cards were released in August 2022 alongside the Episode 5 Act 2 Battlepass. This card series showcases the Valorant Agents being heroes and saving people from disastrous events. Other Agents like Phoenix, Jett, and Omen also have cards in this series.

In Sage's Garden of Heroes Player Card, she can be seen using her Barrier Orb to stop what looks like a tsunami. The card also has her statue in the background, which can be found in-game on the map, Pearl.

5) Crying Sage

The Crying Sage Player Card

The Crying Sage Player Card was released in November 2021 as part of Valorant's Episode 3 Act 3 Battlepass. This card shows Sage hiding from what looks like a monster equipped with Raze's ultimate ability, Showstopper. From the layout, players can recognize that she is hiding behind the box on the B Site of the map, Bind.

The Crying Sage Player Card is actually a reference to a meme; this is something the developers always love to include in their cosmetics. The original meme shows two characters from the famous animated movie Monster Inc. where the character "Boo" is hiding and "Mike Wazowski" is the one with the Showstopper.

Besides the Agents there are many other types of Player Cards in Valorant. These can also be purchased in the Accessories store and will be refreshed after a particular period of time.