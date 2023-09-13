Valorant: Complete Omen Sunset guide

Valorant's Sunset map offers a unique layout and it can also double up as a dynamic playing field for Omen, the shadowy Agent. To dominate this map as Omen, it's crucial to understand strategic smokes, teleportation spots, and effective blind combinations. In this guide, we'll explore the best strategies on Sunset for Omen players in Valorant.

Sunset is the newest map in Riot's tactical shooter and, as is the case with new maps, new strategies are bound to come up as time goes on. Here are the best tips and tricks for an Omen main on Sunset in Valorant.

Best tips and tricks for Omen on Valorant's Sunset map

Attacker Side: Mid Control Strategies

Starting on the Attacker's side at Mid, you'll find that this portion of the map is of utmost importance due to its fast-paced and compact nature. Here are some key strategies and techniques:

When planning to take Mid top, use the right-side rafter smoke. This prevents defenders from hiding in the corner and facilitates site clearance. Be precise with your smoke placement.

If your team intends to push into Market, deploy a smoke for Mid top. This keeps defenders from holding a position on the rafter.

To counter potential rotations from B or A when you're at Mid top, consider using smokes strategically to cover those routes.

Teleport Spots (TPs) for Bottom Mid

Players can TP to different spots to catch opponents off guard, especially on the blue boxes or on various different platforms scattered throughout the map.

Trickier spots are possible if you're proficient enough to jump-shoot opponents.

Blind Techniques

Use Omen's blinds to your advantage by controlling the travel time with your movement.

Set up classic blinds for specific areas, like Main, to disorient attackers.

Combine blinds with your TPs for effective area control.

Alternatively, pair your TPs with well-placed blinds for ambushes and to catch enemies off guard and secure kills.

A Site Strategies

Explore situational one-range angles for holding the A site, particularly from the corner behind the box on site.

Block line-of-sight by smoking areas like Main and Elbow.

Opt for effective plant spots on the A site that provide cover and allow for spamming common enemy positions.

Defender Side: Mid Control Strategies

When defending at Mid, consider the following strategies:

Market Control: Employ a one-way smoke for Market by placing it on top of the air vent grate. This will give the defenders a clear advantage.

Employ a one-way smoke for Market by placing it on top of the air vent grate. This will give the defenders a clear advantage. Tiles Control: Use smokes to deny vision to attackers at Tiles while ensuring safety for Mid defenders.

Use smokes to deny vision to attackers at Tiles while ensuring safety for Mid defenders. B Site Control: Secure B site by blocking the entry from Mid with a well-placed smoke.

Teleport Spots (TPs) for Defenders

Utilize TPs to catch attackers off guard at advantageous angles.

Opt for unconventional TPs to surprise attackers and maintain control over Mid.

Blind Techniques for Defenders

Blind attackers effectively in areas like Main, Market, and Mid to disrupt their advance.

Use blinds strategically to gain an upper hand during engagements.

Blind and TP Combinations for Defenders

Combine blinds with TPs to create ambush opportunities and maintain site control.

B Site Strategies

Deploy smokes strategically to block attackers' lines of sight.

Secure choke points with blinds to delay enemy pushes.

Consider the angles when using one-way smokes to hold back attackers.

Sunset Map Teleport Tactics for Omen:

Exploit teleportation to access high-value positions and surprise enemies.

Use TPs for quick rotations or to maintain map control.

Master different teleportation spots to outmaneuver opponents.

Mastering Omen's abilities and tactics on the Sunset map in Valorant requires a deep understanding of all his abilities and combinations. Whether you're on the Attacker or Defender side, using these strategies effectively will help you dominate the battlefield. Keep practicing and experimenting to refine your Omen skills on the Sunset map in Valorant.

Remember, the Sunset map is new, and strategies will evolve over time. Stay adaptable and continue honing your Omen skills to stay ahead of the meta in Valorant.