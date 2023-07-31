Best Valorant Controller for each map in Episode 7

In the ever-evolving realm of Valorant, strategic mastery is the key to dominating the battlefield. Central to this success is the choice of Controllers, Agents with the power to manipulate the flow of battle and provide crucial map control for their team. In this guide, we delve into the dynamic interplay between Controllers and the diverse maps of Episode 7, analyzing the strengths and strategic benefits of each agent on these unique terrains.

From Bind's tight corridors to Lotus's vast spaces, understanding the potential of each Controller will elevate your gameplay and lead to triumph in Valorant's dynamic battlefield.

Best Valorant Controller for every map

1) Bind:

Bind is known for its teleportation points.

Best Controller: Brimstone

Brimstone's tactical prowess makes him an excellent Controller on Bind. His ability to deploy smokes and incendiary grenades allows him to control chokepoints and hinder enemy advances. His Stim Beacon can also provide a significant boost to his teammates, enabling them to gain the upper hand in crucial firefights.

2) Haven:

Haven is a large map with its three bombsites.

Best Controller: Viper

Viper's toxic abilities make her a formidable force on Haven, Split, and Ascent. With her Poison Cloud and Toxic Screen, she can blanket areas with poisonous gas, denying access and sowing chaos among the opposition. Her ultimate, Viper's Pit, can single-handedly control a bombsite, making her a top choice for this map.

3) Split:

Split is characterized by its verticality.

Best Controller: Omen

Omen's mysterious presence becomes a game-changer in Split. His ability to deploy smokes and teleportation can create disarray among enemies and secure vital map control. His ultimate, From the Shadows, allows him to make bold plays and surprise opponents, making him a formidable Controller on this map.

4) Ascent:

Ascent features a mix of tight corridors and open spaces.

Best Controller: Viper

Viper's toxic abilities continue to shine on Ascent, allowing her to lock down mid and control vital areas with her Poison Cloud and Toxic Screen. Her Snake Bite can also disrupt enemy positions, giving her team an advantage during crucial engagements.

5) Pearl:

Pearl is a compact map with challenging sightlines.

Best Controller: Omen

Omen's deceptive tactics make him an ideal Controller for Pearl. His smokes and teleportation can create confusion and disrupt enemy strategies. His Shrouded Step also enables him to reposition quickly, catching opponents off-guard and gaining control of key areas.

6) Lotus:

Lotus is a huge map with three challenging bomb sites.

Best Controller: Astra

Astra's celestial manipulation is tailor-made for Lotus. Her Gravity Wells and Nebulae allow her to control crucial areas and support her team from afar. Her Cosmic Divide ultimate can cut the map in half, enabling her team to make strategic moves and secure crucial objectives in Valorant.

7) Fracture:

Fracture is a map with a pretty unique layout.

Best Controller: Omen

Fracture's unconventional layout calls for Omen's deceptive prowess. His smokes and teleportation can create chaos among enemies, disrupting their strategies and securing crucial map control. Other than teleporting, his ultimate, From the Shadows, also allows him to scout enemy positions and make informed plays.

Brimstone excels on Bind with his tactical abilities, Viper dominates on Haven, Split, and Ascent with her toxic control, Omen's deception shines on Split, Fracture, and Pearl, and Astra's celestial manipulation is ideal for Lotus in Valorant.

As you venture into the world of Valorant, mastering these Controllers will grant you the strategic dominance needed to secure victory on each map in Episode 7. So, adapt your tactics, harness their powers, and lead your team to glory in the heart-pounding battles that await.