Valorant: How to master Brimstone in 2023

Brimstone was the first agent introduced in Valorant. The oldest of them all, he originates from the United States with a history of being a firefighter and a soldier. His old-school war callouts and voice lines and all the agents referring to him as their commander definitely suits his image. Although the oldest agent, he still has his uses when it comes to Valorant gameplay.

Brimstone is a basic agent with abilities that are simple but effective. He can smoke, molly, and order laser strikes to support his team to victory. He may be old, but he is not lacking in his ability to fight a war.

All abilities of Brimstone in Valorant

Sky Smoke (E) – 100 credits each

Brimstone opens a tactical map and can place a smoke at any place over a portion of the map around him.

Stim Beacon (C) – 200 credits

He places a beacon in front of him. All allies in its area of effect get increased equip speed, fire rate, reload speed, recovery speed, and movement speed.

Incendiary (Q) – 250 credits

Launch a Molotov that, upon landing on the ground, damages all enemies in its area of effect.

Orbital Strike (X) – 7 ultimate points

Brimstone opens a tactical map similar to Sky Smoke. Fire to launch a laser strike over a large area selected that deals massive damage to enemies.

How to use Brimstone in Valorant

Brimstone has a very simple role in the roster. His abilities are pretty straightforward and easily picked up by newer players. As a Controller, his main purpose is to smoke off choke points and help his team gain map control. You get three charges of Sky Smoke for this. Occasionally, you can use your smokes for some sneaky gameplay.

An important point to note is that Brimstone cannot smoke far from his location, unlike other Controller agents. You have to stay close to combat to help out your teammates.

Your Stim Beacon can be used simply to cover ground faster or get that extra advantage in a one-on-one situation. It is not the most handy utility in the game, but it has its uses occasionally. Brimstone’s Incendiary, meanwhile, is one of the best abilities in the game. You can use it to delay enemy pushes for seven seconds, flush out enemies from corners, and stop your opponents from planting or defusing the spike. Many Brimstone players have devised numerous lineups for his molly that can often guarantee kills and round wins.

His ultimate is most commonly used to stop planters and defusers. It covers a large portion of the map and deals massive damage, which can often get that late-round win. It is also very useful to clear out small corridors or passages on a map. For example, vents in Split and lamps in Bind. Enemies caught by a Brimstone ultimate in these areas are guaranteed to die with no hope of counterplay.

Brimstone is a complete support character. His abilities are best used to help his team throughout the game and should be utilized to their maximum capacity with coordination from your teammates.

Where is Brimstone used in Valorant?

The best maps for Brimstone are arguably Bind, Fracture, and Split. His Sky Smokes are just perfect for blocking off the narrow entry points in these maps. He is, however, often outshined by other Controllers at top-level gameplay and currently has the lowest pick rate out of all the Controllers in Valorant. That said, beginners will find him much easier to master early on.

Poll : 0 votes