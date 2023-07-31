Best Raze Showstopper positions on each Valorant map

Raze, a duelist in Valorant, has been in the game since the closed beta. Originating from Salvador, Brazil, she has an affinity towards explosives and paint. Her kit in Valorant, comprising of a boombot, satchels, and grenade is extremely aggressive, and she is considered one of the best duelists in Valorant. Raze's ultimate is by far the most fun part of playing her. She gets a rocket, called Showstopper, which can potentially one-shot enemies in Valorant.

Showstopper, when used along with her satchels, can make for a deadly combo that helps you clear locations and gain map control for your team. This article will take a look at the best Showstopper positions on each map in Valorant.

Best Raze ultimates on each map in Valorant

1) Ascent

A Site (Attack)

A Site attack Showstopper on Ascent (Image via Riot Games)

Stand on top of the ledge outside A main. Double satchel in towards the bomb site.

A Site (Defense)

A Site defense Showstopper on Ascent (Image via Riot Games)

Stand on top of the generator and use your satchels to rocket the A main entrance.

B Site (Attack)

B Site attack Showstopper on Ascent (Image via Riot Games)

Stand on top of the wooden boxes in B main, where the ultimate orb spawns in Valorant. Use both your satchels to either clear stairs or the market.

B Site (Defense)

B Site defense Showstopper on Ascent (Image via Riot Games)

Stand near the market entrance and use your ultimate towards B main.

2) Bind

A Site (Attack)

A Site attack Showstopper on Bind (Image via Riot Games)

Stand on top of the wooden boxes in A short and double satchel in towards triple boxes or truck. This is one of the most used ultimate locations in Valorant.

A Site (Defense)

A Site defense Showstopper on Bind (Image via Riot Games)

At the beginning of the round, you can use your ultimate to clear the A short. Just be careful, as you can clear only one side, and your enemies might try to kill you from behind.

B Site (Attack)

B Site attack Showstopper on Bind (Image via Riot Games)

The best position for Showstopper on B site is from hookah. You can double satchel in and clear the back site, octagon, or elbow, depending on what your team needs.

B Site (Defense)

B Site defense Showstopper on Bind (Image via Riot Games)

You can pick either outside of hookah or B long and use your Showstopper.

3) Haven

A Site (Attack)

A Site attack Showstopper on Haven (Image via Riot Games)

Your ultimate is best used here from A long to clear A short or back site.

A Site (Defense)

A Site defense Showstopper on Haven (Image via Riot Games)

Once you know enemy locations, you can use your ultimate on A short, as the choke point is very narrow and hard to miss.

B Site (Attack)

B Site attack Showstopper on Haven (Image via Riot Games)

Double satchel in from B entrance and go the back site, A link, or C link as per your team’s preference.

B Site (Defense)

B Site defense Showstopper on Haven (Image via Riot Games)

You can use your Showstopper here during retake to clear the back site behind gong.

C Site (Attack)

C Site attack Showstopper on Haven (Image via Riot Games)

Stand in the cubby in C long and double satchel in towards C site. You can use your rocket to clear green box, logs, back site, or platform.

C Site (Defense)

C Site defense Showstopper on Haven (Image via Riot Games)

Use your Showstopper to clear C long at the beginning of the round and catch enemies in Vaorant off guard in a narrow entrance.

4) Split

A Site (Attack)

A Site attack Showstopper on Split (Image via Riot Games)

Stand on the platform just outside A main and double satchel to clear ramps.

A Site (Defense)

A Site defense Showstopper on Split (Image via Riot Games)

Stand on rafters and use your ultimate towards A main at the start of the round. Players in Valorant might be used to this ultimate by now, so make sure you time the attack wisely.

B Site (Attack)

B Site attack Showstopper on Split (Image via Riot Games)

From B garage, satchel in towards site and clear back site, elbow, or below heaven according to your team’s requirements.

B Site (Defense)

B Site defense Showstopper on Split (Image via Riot Games)

During retake, satchel from heaven to use your Showstopper towards pillar. This is a deadly ultimate position used in Valorant.

5) Pearl

A Site (Attack)

A Site attack Showstopper on Pearl (Image via Riot Games)

The easiest position to clear on A site with the Raze ultimate is dugout.

A Site (Defense)

A Site defense Showstopper on Pearl (Image via Riot Games)

At the beginning of the round you can use your ultimate at A main.

B Site (Attack)

B Site attack Showstopper on Pearl (Image via Riot Games)

B site of Pearl in Valorant does not have many good positions for your ultimate but your best bet would be back hall.

B Site (Defense)

B Site defense Showstopper on Pearl (Image via Riot Games)

You can again clear back hall during retakes with your ultimate.

6) Fracture

A Site (Attack)

A Site attack Showstopper on Fracture (Image via Riot Games)

You can use your Showstopper to kill the site anchor on A site easily.

A Site (Defense)

A Site defense Showstopper on Fracture (Image via Riot Games)

Go through door in sands and use your rocket at the entrance of A main for the best outcome.

B Site (Attack)

B Site attack Showstopper on Fracture (Image via Riot Games)

B site is very wide open and not easy to clear with your Showstopper, but the best location is heaven.

B Site (Defense)

B Site defense Showstopper on Fracture (Image via Riot Games)

You can run down or satchel down B main at the start of the round for some easy kills with your rocket.

7) Lotus

A Site (Attack)

A Site attack Showstopper on Lotus (Image via Riot Games)

The best location to clear on A site with the Showstopper is A tree. You can satchel in through A main or through the revolving door for an easy kill.

A Site (Defense)

A Site defense Showstopper on Lotus (Image via Riot Games)

At the start of the round, satchel down A main with your Showstopper and stop enemies at the entrance.

B Site (Attack)

B Site attack Showstopper on Lotus (Image via Riot Games)

The best position to use your Showstopper here is A link. It is a small space, and it's very easy to deal maximum damage with your ultimate.

B Site (Defense)

B Site defense Showstopper on Lotus (Image via Riot Games)

B site on Lotus in Valorant has only one narrow entrance, so your rocket is very useful if you time it perfectly.

C Site (Attack)

C Site attack Showstopper on Lotus (Image via Riot Games)

You can select between C stairs or fountain to use your ultimate. Both positions are equally beneficial.

C Site (Defense)

C Site defense Showstopper on Lotus (Image via Riot Games)

Stand on top of the wooden box in the waters on C site. Double satchel towards C main at the start of the round with your Showstopper for a good result.

8) Icebox

A Site (Attack)

A Site attack Showstopper on Icebox (Image via Riot Games)

Stand on top of A pipes and use your ultimate towards the back of the site with your satchels.

A Site (Defense)

A Site defense Showstopper on Icebox (Image via Riot Games)

You can use your satchels to quickly go A belt and use your Showstopper towards players in A nest or A main.

B Site (Attack)

B Site attack Showstopper on Icebox (Image via Riot Games)

You can very easily clear B yellow with your ultimate.

B Site (Defense)

B Site defense Showstopper on Icebox (Image via Riot Games)

Stand on top of B site and use your ultimate towards enemies in B main.

9) Breeze

A Site (Attack)

A Site attack Showstopper on Breeze (Image via Riot Games)

Your best position to use your ultimate is A halls. It is a narrow hallway, unlike the rest of A site, most of which is wide open.

A Site (Defense)

A Site defense Showstopper on Breeze (Image via Riot Games)

At the start of the round, you can use your Showstopper towards the elbow of A main.

B Site (Attack)

B Site attack Showstopper on Breeze (Image via Riot Games)

B Site of Breeze in Valorant also covers a large area, thus making it very difficult to get value out of a Raze ultimate. However, the best you can do is clear the back of the site.

B Site (Defense)

B Site defense Showstopper on Breeze (Image via Riot Games)

As a defender playing B Site on Breeze in Valorant, you can use your ultimate towards B main elbow, which is a very small area, making the ultimate difficult to run away from.

How and when to use your Raze ultimate?

Always remember that when you are trying to quickly close in on enemies using your satchels and ultimate, you are an open target, and everyone will be focused on you. You should always coordinate with your team for flashes, stuns, recons, or smokes when you are trying to use your Showstopper in a Valorant match.

You should also let your team know which position you are going to clear with your Showstopper for the best results. The better your team's coordination and teamwork, the better the outcome in Valorant.