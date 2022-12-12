How to grab a Thrifty Round in Valorant?

In addition to the usual victory and defeat terminologies, Valorant also features some post-round special commendations to encourage worthy execution in a round. One of the most popular round outcomes in Riot's tactical FPS is 'Thrifty,' which isn't very easy to earn but is very praise-worthy.

As the name suggests, a thrifty round is when your team grabs a round win with a considerably weaker and lower-priced loadout than the opposing team. A certain total loadout value is required for the commendation to show up after your round win.

Everything you need to know about a thrifty round outcome in Valorant

As mentioned before, a thrifty round is when your team wins a save round against an enemy team who took advantage of a complete buy. However, a slight price difference in loadouts will not trigger a thrifty announcement in Valorant.

Your team will be required to spend considerably less on its overall loadout than the enemy team. To earn a thrifty round, all players on the winning team must have bought a loadout worth less than 2500 credits on average versus the players on the losing team.

As Valorant veterans would know, the popular hero-based shooter is heavily based on an economic system that lets players purchase weapons and abilities. Hence, one must strictly manage their economy throughout the game to ensure a productive buy every round. This ensures a higher chance of winning the match.

The need to win save rounds and economy management in Valorant has encouraged players to indulge in creative and astonishing plays time and again. However, earning a perfect thrifty round isn't easy.

Maintaining the average difference required for a thrifty round is pretty hard, especially in low-level ranked games. Thrifty rounds are relatively more common in esports matchups, where players play in a systematic approach.

If you want to earn more thrifty commendations in your ranked games, keep the possible average difference in mind for a successfully save round. Make sure to communicate with your teammates and run full-save rounds whenever necessary. Only force buy loadouts when you are sure of your plan and have enough communication with your teammates.

For reference, try buying a loadout with a value of less than 2000-2500 credits, and make sure your teammates do the same to activate a possible thrifty round. Note that your team also needs to focus on winning the round to gain a thrifty commendation, which is a real challenge.

In a thrifty round, one must grab an inferior weapon like a pistol, a shotgun, or an SMG, rather than premium assault rifles, machine guns, sniper rifles, Guardian, Phantom, Vandal, Odin, and an Operator. Make sure to grab a light shield if your 2500-restricted economy allows you to. You can also buy 1-2 abilities depending on your allowance.

Lastly, players must know that thrifty rounds are challenging to plan, especially in ranked games. Moreover, it is undoubtedly the hardest to earn post-round commendation in Valorant, considering how difficult it is to win against a complete buy while on an eco-buy.

Poll : 0 votes