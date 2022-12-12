Valorant ranked guide: 5 best weapons for Eco Rounds 

Valorant is a 5v5 tactical first-person shooter developed by Riot Games that features Agents with unique abilities going up against each other. The title quickly gained recognition soon after its release back in 2020. Unsurprisingly, it houses a variety of weapons that players can choose from to suit their playstyle. However, each of them has to be purchased for a certain amount of Credits in a competitive match.

Some of them can shine in rounds where the team is struggling to maintain its economy. Although the main goal of an Eco Round is that a squad must save their Credits, using certain weapons under the correct circumstances can guarantee a victory. This listicle will name five great guns ideal for Eco Rounds in Valorant.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

5 best weapons to pick on Valorant's eco rounds

5) Ghost

Price: 400 Credits

Ghost is a decent choice for an Eco Round. It can be purchased for a cheap price of 400 Credits, given that the player can still afford a rifle in the very next round. It is a great sidearm to lurk with that can easily kill an enemy with 150 HP with two shots to the head.

Even beyond the 30-meter range, Ghost can be used to eliminate a foe with two headshots. However, landing body shots with it can significantly reduce the chances of securing a kill. All-in-all, this sidearm is a great suppressed pistol that can be used to pick fights while lurking slowly.

4) Frenzy

Price: 450 Credits

Frenzy is an excellent machine pistol that can be used in Eco Rounds to yield impressive results. The weapon is light on the player's economy, costing less than the Ghost. However, it also has quite a few drawbacks. The gun is fully automatic and only holds 13 bullets in its magazine; the fire rate can burn through a mag quite fast.

With that being said, Valorant players can make some aggressive plays with the weapon. The pistol can be used to kill an enemy with only two shots to the head under the 20-meter range. However, upon crossing the said range, it takes three headshots.

3) Sheriff

Price: 800 Credits

The Sheriff is probably the most balanced Eco Round choice for Valorant. The revolver comes with high wall penetration and can kill a fully armored enemy with a single headshot under 30 meters. This makes it an excellent pick for players with above-average aim.

The weapon can be used by Agents like Jett and Reyna who possess high fragging potential and can easily get a few picks in Eco Rounds to damage the enemy's economy. However, it's the most expensive sidearm.

2) Stinger

Price: 950 Credits

Stinger is an efficient pick for Eco Rounds, especially after the damage buff it received in a recent patch. The SMG has a high fire rate but, unfortunately, comes with low wall penetration. With that being said, the weapon can quite easily aid an aggressive player in Eco Rounds.

Gamers will have to land three headshots on a foe with 150 HP to secure a kill with Stinger. The good thing is that landing shots is a lot easier with the weapon in close-quarter fights.

1) Marshal

Price: 950 Credits

Costing the exact same amount of Credits as Stinger, Marshal is the best pick for Eco Rounds. With that said, the weapon is really useful for players who are proficient with the Operator in Valorant. This is the cheapest Sniper available in the game. With a medium wall penetration rate, the rifle can be used to hold long angles.

Marshal can deal 101 damage with a body shot from the 0-50 meter range. This makes any enemy a two-shot kill. For headshots, it deals 202 damage. This means that the rifle has the potential to eliminate an adversary with a single shot. However, the user must exhibit precision in handling the weapon.

Players can use these weapons from the Valorant arsenal to facilitate the acquisition of frags in Eco Rounds. That said, it is probably a better option to save Credits if the team cannot afford rifles and utilities at all in Buy Rounds.

