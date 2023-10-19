Valorant ISO guide: All ability timings and how to use them effectively in any scenario

ISO, the newest addition to Valorant's Agent roster, brings his cutting-edge technology to the battlegrounds of Riot Games' first-person shooter. His skillset is centred on confronting foes and empowering teammates to secure additional room and opportunities across the map.

With reliable gear at his disposal, ISO can confront his adversaries in an entirely fresh manner, possessing the capability to single-handedly incapacitate them all.

ISO's prismatic abilities in Valorant explained

ISO, Valorant's 24th Agent, is specifically crafted to disrupt adversaries attempting to dominate a specific location on the map. This Duelist employs advanced technology, like encompassing sensor shields, debuff capabilities, and an interdimensional battleground, to engage opponents in traditional 1v1 encounters.

The Agent excels when confrontations occur within his vicinity. Nonetheless, ISO's utility can also be strategically deployed to create opportunities, showcasing his adaptability as a Duelist when harnessed effectively.

Double Tap (E/Signature ability)

Double Tap stands as ISO's signature skill, triggering a flow state once initiated with a short preparatory motion. Within this flow state, eliminating or harming an adversary results in the creation of an energy orb. Shooting this orb grants ISO a protective shield that is capable of absorbing a single instance of damage from any origin.

This shield seems to follow a predetermined duration as well. Once it is depleted or gets expired, the countdown for ISO's 'flow state' appears to restart from the moment when he initially activated the shield. It is worth noting that the Duelist possesses a total of two charges for the Double Tap ability, with one base charge.

Undercut (Q ability)

ISO possesses two charges of his Undercut ability in Valorant. The Undercut introduces a projectile known as the "Molecular Bolt," which he can equip to penetrate solid objects, such as walls. Upon contact with any player, whether an ally or an enemy, this projectile inflicts a debuff called "Fragile."

This seems to be a new debuff introduced in Valorant. However, with the looks of the animation, it can be speculated that its effect is similar to the "Vulnerable" debuff. The latter's effect causes players to take double the damage from any source.

Contingency (C ability)

Valorant's Agent ISO possesses the remarkable capability to harness and accumulate prismatic energy. He channels it to create a formidable, cascading wall of impenetrable energy.

This unique ability enables him to manifest an impervious energy barrier that effectively intercepts and thwarts incoming projectiles, such as bullets. It is noteworthy that ISO's arsenal includes a singular charge of the Contingency ability.

Kill Contract (X/Ultimate ability)

ISO's ultimate requires the accumulation of seven points to be activated. He possesses the capacity to project a beam of energy across the battlefield using this, which permits him to traverse into an alternate dimension alongside the initial enemy he targets. Within this alternate realm, the Agent engages in a lethal 1v1 confrontation with his adversary.

The effects of ISO's ultimate last for a maximum of 50 seconds. If neither participant defeats the other within this time limit, both are ejected from the battle realm and get eliminated. It is important to note that both contestants are unable to use any of their abilities while trapped within this interdimensional arena.