Valorant adds in-game teaser for new Duelist "Architect"

As stated in the VCT LOCK//IN event, Riot Games is dedicated to revealing three Valorant Agents from various categories in 2023. In Act 2 of Episode 7, Deadlock appeared after Gekko made his debut. Despite Deadlock's recent introduction, Riot Games is affirming that a new Agent who falls within the Duelist category will be released soon.

In order to maintain refreshing gameplay, the publisher aims to consistently introduce new Agents in Valorant. Data miners, who keep a close eye on game developments, have found hints that link a sound file with the recently leaked agent codename "Architect."

Upcoming Valorant Duelist "Architect" might have a one-of-a-kind ability

Data miners, in keeping with their tradition of sporadically leaking game-related information, have extracted a teaser for the upcoming agent codenamed "Architect" that has been added to the game. Theories about the abilities and lore hidden behind these names continue to circulate as Valorant enthusiasts explore every bit of information.

The audio resembles a controlled activation of a specialized portal, possibly tied to the abilities of "Architect." Ana Donlon, the SVP and Executive Producer of Valorant, further fuelled speculation by mentioning a "bang" during an interview, and the audio file indeed features a distinctive "bang" sound.

While "Architect" appears to be the main topic of discussion, the codename "Hyperfocus," leaked by @ValorLeaks on X, adds ambiguity to the release of this new Duelist Agent. They might be two sides of the same coin or two completely separate agents.

The existence of a player card with the name "Bulletproof" in the current battle pass is one of the fascinating hints leading to the discovery of "Architect." This card depicts an image of a specific portal, which can be a subliminal indication of the incoming agent's skills. According to the name and design of the player card, "Architect" might have the ability to produce shields that resemble portals.

Killjoy's e-mail to Brimstone

The Valorant lore took a dark turn with an explosion near the specialized portal at Sunset Map in Los Angeles. Surviving the catastrophic explosion, Sova, Brimstone, Reyna, Gekko, and Deadlock now face the aftermath. In the aftermath, Sova addressed the disappearance of the "Landfall" operative, while Killjoy found a peculiar hourglass-shaped jammer in the security circuits. This could be linked to "Architect".

"Architect" could have the ability to control portals. Interactive portals already exist in Valorant on the Bind map, but an agent with the power to cast them on any map would be a game-changing addition. The leaked materials related to "Architect" seem to suggest the presence of materials for 'trails,' kaleidoscopic shapes resembling particles inside a portal, and what looks like a pink-colored ray referred to as "marker energy."

It is important to note that Riot Games has a history of introducing agent-related game files and concepts only to scrap them entirely. These agent conceptions don't always materialize as expected. Codenames like "Giraffe," "Cashew," and "Smokedancer" have piqued the curiosity of players. While these codenames have yet to materialize in-game, they remain subjects of speculation.

When can we expect the next Valorant Agent to show up?

On X, @floxayyy posted their expected schedule for the Acts in Episode 7:

Act 1: Jun 27 - Aug 29

Act 2: Aug 29 - Oct 31

Act 3: Oct 31 - Jan 9

It's possible that the developers will release the promised Duelist Agent before Act 3 of Episode 7 concludes.