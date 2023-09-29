Valorant teases new Duelist Agent ahead of Episode 7 Act 3

According to a recent announcement by Riot Games, a new Valorant Duelist is possibly on the way. Episode 7 Act 3 will be the next chapter for the title, but is almost a month away. With that, the competitive title is ready to introduce a brand-new Agent to the roster. A small teaser by Valorant's official Twitter/X handle has offered a small piece of information about the upcoming character.

Following the tease, fans have started speculating more details regarding the Agent coming to the game.

Valorant Agent 24 will be a Duelist, as announced by Riot

Expand Tweet

In the recent official post regarding Episode 7 Act 3, Riot showcased an artwork with Valorant's Agent 24 enjoying a hot pot, holding the food with his chopsticks towards the end of the announcement. The photo did not disclose their face, and fans can only spot the character's right arm in the artwork. Judging from the food in the image, many fans speculate the Agent to be East or Southeast Asian.

However, in the past, Riot Games has launched lore-based videos where Sage has treated her fellow Agents by taking them on food dates, meaning the background of the upcoming character is still behind the curtains. Currently, fans will have to wait for more official information from Riot before they can be sure.

Riot has also confirmed the upcoming Agent to be a Duelist, which means the meta will likely see a shift, as the new character has the potential to affect the current Agent lineup.

Valorant Agent 24 teaser #1 (Image via Riot Games/Sportskeeda)

The announcement also offers no information on the Agent's abilities or Ultimate. However, Riot did mention that a new Duelist is necessary for the roster since Neon, the latest in her class, joined almost two years ago.

As for gender, Riot Games has been following the one-male, one-female release pattern in recent times. With Deadlock being the last female Agent, it can be speculated that the upcoming character will be a male.

When will the Agent 24 launch

Fans can expect the Duelist to step in with the next major update, Episode 7 Act 3, as mentioned by Riot in their official State of the Upcoming Episode post.

Valorant has always been careful of its Agent design choices and how it acts in the game's mechanics. With a new character, what Riot offers fans in the following Act is yet to be seen.

Currently, fans must make do with the current Agent lineup while waiting for the upcoming update.