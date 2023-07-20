Upcoming Valorant Agent codenamed 'Giraffe' rumored to be in development

While Riot’s popular First-Person Shooter, Valorant, is far from a major update, the fanbase has been treated to early rumors about what future updates might bring forth. The latest intel is on an Agent, that could soon make its way into the game. This is creating waves in the playerbase, and people have already started speculating about the latest Agent in development.

As is tradition, each Agent in development is designated a codename, like ‘Cable’ for Deadlock - the recently released Sentinel for Act 1 of Episode 7. A reliable insider, @ValorLeaks on Twitter, has stated that an upcoming Valorant Agent will be codenamed ‘Giraffe’.

Valorant's upcoming Agent ‘Giraffe’ - What we know so far

Giraffe might also be a scrapped Agent (Image via Sportskeeda)

Insider Mike from @ValorLeaks has also stated that, while this might not be the next Agent in line, the codename definitely exists. However, it might belong to a scrapped Agent, as there is not much else to solidify the release of it. Mike has revealed that he also has intel on other codenames, which he might release in time, for fun.

Twitter user @VALORANTLeaksEN, another community insider, has discovered a sound file allegedly belonging to ‘Giraffe’. The sound comprises mechanical, robotic ones, similar to that of KAY/O’s movement. This might mean that players could be in for a treat with the potential introduction of a second robotic character in the game.

Speculations and community reaction

Speculating Giraffe's abilities (Image via Sportskeeda)

Many Twitter users were quick to jump on the speculative bandwagon, with some theorizing where the newest Agent is from. Some guessed on what would be the abilities. However, appearance and personality haven’t been discussed too widely, which might be due to the limited information present.

Giraffe's movement sound... Confirmed? (Image via Sportskeeda)

Other insiders on Twitter have dug deeper, and have even found the game directory to which the audio file belonged. With this, players can confirm that this upcoming Agent will have a robotic nature or at least feature robotic legs.

Currently, the newest addition to the Agent roster is Deadlock, a Sentinel that has unique and fresh abilities, and an all-powerful Ultimate ability. The community has now been riled up and is excited to see how ‘Giraffe’ might fit into the meta of competitive play.

With the launch of Episode 7, an all-new progression system, and Team Deathmatch have all been introduced to players, cementing Valorant’s position as a heavy-hitter in the FPS genre.