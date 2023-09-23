Valorant Agent codenamed "Architect" rumored to be in development

Riot Games is committed to unveiling three Valorant Agents from distinct categories in 2023 as per the VCT LOCK//IN event announcement. Following the debut of Gekko, the arrival of Deadlock occurred in Episode 7 Act 2. As per Riot Games' pledge, a new Agent categorized as a Duelist is anticipated to make an appearance shortly, despite it being only one act since Deadlock's introduction.

The publisher's goal is to consistently introduce new Agents in Valorant to ensure a continually refreshing gaming experience. Data miners, who closely monitor in-game developments, have uncovered clues pointing to a new Agent referred to as "Architect" within the game files.

"Architect" could be the new upcoming Agent in Valorant

Riot Games strives to captivate gamers with its unique and vibrant design in the tactical first-person shooting genre. Despite only being three years old, Valorant continues to expand with the addition of new maps and Agents. Presently, Valorant boasts a roster of 23 distinct Agents, each equipped with four powerful abilities.

Data miners, in keeping with their tradition of leaking game-related information from time to time, have the extracted codenames of potential future Agents. As an example, before their official releases, Chamber went by the codename "Deadeye," and Neon was internally referred to as "Sprinter."

Recent discoveries within Brimstone's office, located beneath the practice range, have provided clues that lore enthusiasts can piece together to speculate on potential future developments in the Valorant universe.

Sova's email to Brimstone (Image via Riot Games)

Following the explosion near the Sunset map in Los Angeles, Sova, Brimstone, Reyna, Gekko, and Deadlock managed to survive. Sova disclosed that the incident had resulted in several scientists going missing from the Kingdom facility. Additionally, a Kingdom operative team known as "Landfall" is encountering difficulties, with their leading operative also nowhere to be found.

Killjoy conducted an investigation following Sova's scouting leads, but she couldn't find any indications of Agents or operatives from the mirror world, Omega. However, she did discover a peculiar jamming technology resembling an hourglass embedded within the security circuits.

Kingdom dossier (Image via Valorant)

The Kingdom board of directors is deeply concerned about the catastrophic explosion at the Los Angeles facility. They have identified that several unethical employees have gone rogue, contributing to the incident.

Considering these significant lore elements, it's plausible to speculate that "Architect" may have a specialization in manipulating or designing circuitry, possibly making them the next electricity-based character following Neon. Moreover, there's a chance that this character could be a Kingdom operative who has gone rogue, akin to Harbor.

Community reactions on the Agent's leaked codename

The revelation of "Architect's" codename was met with a lighthearted response, with some individuals making humorous references to Fortnite, another popular shooter game known for its building mechanics.

In the past, there have been leaks about Agent codenames, such as "Giraffe," and "SmokeDancer" that are present in the game files that haven't led to a new Agent release yet. It's worth noting that these codenames sometimes may also be related to scrapped Agents.

Certain members of the community have expressed skepticism and questioned whether "Architect" will be an upcoming Duelist, referring to the leak as potentially misleading or bait.

When can we anticipate the arrival of the next Valorant Agent?

@floxayyy posted their predicted schedule for the Acts in Episode 7 on X/Twitter:

Act 1: Jun 27 - Aug 29

Act 2: Aug 29 - Oct 31

Act 3: Oct 31 - Jan 9

While these dates are subject to change by Riot Games, it's conceivable that the Valorant developers are approaching the release of the promised Duelist Agent before the conclusion of Act 3 in Episode 7.