Valorant: Complete Neon Sunset guide

Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2 has brought in a bunch of new content for its community. Players can now grind to complete a whole new Battlepass that contains various cosmetics and three new skinlines. There have also been numerous changes done to a lot of Agents. The competitive map pool has also been changed as Pearl and Fracture won't be playable in ranked. These will be replaced by the reworked Breeze and the latest map, Sunset.

Sunset is located in Los Angeles and is a very standard map. It has only two sites, namely A & B. Unlike most maps in Valorant, Sunset does not have any gimmicks attached to it. The only thing that can be considered one is a single door located towards mid, which is similar to the ones in Ascent.

Sunset also offers something unique to the players as it allows them to explore out-of-bound locations by using the Ghost feature in custom mode. After a week of 'Sunset-only' queue, players will now get to experience the map in the competitive mode.

It will be very interesting to see how casual and pro players adapt to this map. There is surely going to be a lot of experimenting with team compositions to define a certain meta. While not the first choice, Neon can certainly find some level of impact on Sunset. This article will guide you on how to play the Agent on Sunset.

Playing Neon on Valorant's new map Sunset

Neon has struggled to find a place within Valorant's map pool. She is great to quickly create space with, but might not always be as efficient as the other Duelists.

The following section will explain how to play Neon on defense as well as offense on Valorant's new map, Sunset.

How to play Neon on defense in Sunset

Neon has a lot of utilities at her disposal that allow her to quickly capitalize and get the first blood. Her most reliable piece of utility is the Relay Bolt. Sunset is a map that has many narrow places with walls that can be used to bounce off the Relay Bolts very effectively.

For example, while holding on the A Site, she can shoot her Relay Bolt from A Main into A Lobby to catch the enemies off guard. During this, some teammates can also push from A Elbow to support her with utility and set her up for more kills.

Similarly, on B, she can shoot her Relay Bolt from B Market into the B Site to stall off quick executes. She can even hold out enemy pushes in Mid Courtyard from the same spot.

One of the simplest ways of making the best use out of Neon is using her signature ability, High Gear efficiently. With this, she can rotate quickly to areas of the map that might need assistance.

How to play Neon on attack in Sunset

Neon has had a difficult time finding her place in Valorant's current meta. Her pick rate was down to only 3% in Valorant Champions 2023, making her one of the least picked Agents in the event.

However, with Valorant's new map, Sunset, she has a chance to become a ferocious Agent. Her abilities can find a decent amount of value on this new map.

A-Site

A Relay Bolt should be first shot from A Lobby into A Main. Players can shoot at what looks like the letter 'P' on the graffiti to quickly get towards A, and maybe even catch an enemy off guard. From A Main, they can shoot another Relay Bolt high up, which will bounce off to the backside of A Site and give them a decent amount of control on the site. Lastly, a Fast Lane can be used from A Main that will cut off vision from both A Elbow and the backside of A Site.

Relay Bolt from A Lobby to A Main (Image via Riot Games)

Relay Bolt from A Main to A Site (Image via Riot Games)

Fast Lane from A Main to A Site (Image via Riot Games)

B-Site

A Relay Bolt can be shot from B Main entrance to the B Main exit to get control of the indoor area. You will have to stick very close to the right wall of B Main entrance and shoot the Relay Bolt at a lower angle, which will be just below the point of the stairs. This will help in canceling out the aggression that the enemy might try to do. It can also help in getting some quick control of B Main as a whole.

Once the enemy is dealt with, Neon can use her Fast Lane on the right side of the B Site to get a safe entry into the site. You can ask your teammates to push from the left, which will allow for a pinch onto enemies that might be coming from B Boba.

Relay Bolt from B Main (Image via Riot Games)

Fast Lane from B Main to B Site (Image via Riot Games)

This basic guide should help players get a good headstart when it comes to playing Neon on Valorant's latest map, Sunset. Hopefully, this map opens a gateway for the niche Agents to find their place in a functional team composition.