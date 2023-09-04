5 best Agents for defending on Valorant's new map Sunset

With the arrival of Episode 07 Act 2, Valorant developers launched ‘Sunset.' Players from the community have been eagerly waiting for a new map to add to the pool since ‘Lotus’ came out earlier this year in January. Sunset is set in Los Angeles and features a classic layout with two bomb sites at the two opposite ends of the map. It will foster a more straightforward playstyle on both sides (Attacking and Defending). We will be discussing the defensive aspect of the map.

Gaining a round advantage or winning a game depends heavily on defending a bomb site in Valorant. That's why choosing a proper set of agents good at defending is crucial.

Given that players might get confused about what Agents to choose or not for this purpose, here are the top 5 picks they can use while being on the defense side.

Killjoy and four other best Valorant agents to play when defending in the new map Sunset

1) Killjoy

Given she is the most-picked Agent in Valorant Champions 2023, Killjoy tops the chart for being the best Agent to pick for defense on any map, and Sunset is no exception.

She can cover a huge area on both sites with her Sentry turrets. Her Nanoswarm grenades can deny entry to her adversaries, and as icing on the cake, they can deny bomb plants, too.

On the other hand, her Alarmbots activate after coming in contact with the enemy team that alerts her about someone’s entry into the site. Her ultimate Lockdown is one of the deadliest ultimates in Valorant, as it can detain enemies who are unable to leave the zone before the countdown ends. It’s quite helpful in capturing the site or in any retake situations.

Due to the abundance of tight corners in Sunset, her ultimate can shift the tide of the game in favor of her team in tight scenarios.

2) Cypher

Cypher is one of the strongest Agents to pick in the new map Sunset. Blessed with the ability of a Spycam, he can check on the multiple entry points of the new map in Valorant. Once needed, he can also tag them with his cam, notifying his team about the live location of the enemy on the map.

Additionally, his Tripwire setups will prevent enemies from getting through the narrow lanes. His one-way cage lineups can also be fruitful. Having said that, we can expect Cypher to reappear in the meta after Killjoy’s nerf in the 7.04 patch.

3) Sage

As a Healer and Sentinel in Valorant, Sage excels at holding a site on her own, thanks to her Barrier Orb Wall.

When fortified, the Orb Wall has a huge HP pool of 800, making its destruction difficult. This also means it takes a lot of bullets to destroy that wall. She can easily place Walls to prevent enemies from approaching the area quickly by blocking it.

Apart from her healing ability and Barrier Orb Wall, she is blessed with Slow Orbs, which also cause commotion for her enemies as they rush into a place. Furthermore, she has one of the most valuable ultimates in-game, which allows her to revive her teammates at any moment between the rounds, giving her team a man advantage.

4) Astra

Astra can be used both on defense and attack in Sunset. Her ability to smoke off a particular area from any point on the map makes her a unique and reliable pick for defense.

If the enemy team decides to gather info from a long distance or rush into the site, using a combo of Astra smoke and Gravity Well proved to help delay those scenarios.

With her Nebula Pulse, she is able to disorient enemies who are holding cheeky corners. Her ultimate, on the other hand, can divide a particular area so that no adversary will get information about footsteps or ongoing activities in that zone from the other side.

On a map like Sunset with only two bomb sites, she will find it simple to hold the defense line with the aid of her multi-utility kit.

5) Skye

No matter what the map is, Skye is undoubtedly one of the best Initiators for defending a site in Valorant. By using her guiding flashes, she can easily blind her adversaries.

Moreover, she can also distract her enemies by deciding not to activate the flash. She gains a significant advantage in terms of clearing close corners with her Trailblazer and flashes.

However, after stunning an adversary with her Trailblazer, she plays an essential role in a bomb site retake scenario. Her ultimate ‘Seekers’ is one of the deadliest ultimates of the game. It helps her team gather information about the enemy’s whereabouts. It’s quite helpful while defending a map like Sunset.

For a more overall guide on the Agents in the new map Sunset, follow our Sportskeeda page.