Valorant leaks show new Duelist ISO

ValorLeaks' tweet hints at the arrival of a fresh agent named ISO to Valorant's agent roster. This upcoming Duelist is expected to debut in Episode 7 Act 3. Riot Games has yet to unveil the full extent of ISO's abilities. Notably, Valorant hasn't seen a new Duelist since Neon nearly two years ago, and fans have eagerly awaited the arrival of more formidable agents, especially after the somewhat disappointing introduction of Deadlock in Episode 7 Act 1.

Data miners and leakers, closely monitoring game developments, have uncovered an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming Agent 24, named ISO. This article provides the first look at this new agent.

Valorant leaks provide a glimpse of upcoming Duelist ISO

Recently, the well-known leaker KLaboratories on Twitter shared the upcoming Agent's name, ISO. This revelation sparked speculation surrounding the agent. Subsequently, new leaks surfaced online, providing the first glimpse of Valorant's upcoming Duelist.

The initial peek into ISO showcases a stylish pose with one knee raised, positioned in front of a violet polygon reminiscent of a portal, similar to the artwork on the "Bulletproof" player card. ISO is depicted with one hand tucked in his grey hoodie pocket and the other holding a gun forward, emitting smoke.

While detailed information on Agent 24's abilities awaits Riot Games' official reveal, speculation centers around a player card named "Bulletproof" from Episode 7 Act 2's Battlepass. This card features a portal-like image, hinting at one of the agent's potential abilities. Furthermore, the color scheme of violet, black, white, and red is suggested, which is in tandem with the first look of ISO.

Bulletproof player card and merchandise (Image via Riot Games & Jollztv)

Riot Games has distributed promotional materials to content creators for Valorant's forthcoming Agent 24. These materials include jackets and badges adorned with four ability icons. This teaser has generated considerable excitement and anticipation among the community, providing an early look at the design and abilities of the upcoming Duelist agent.

There is speculation that ISO's abilities might involve teleportation, possibly resembling Chamber's Rendezvous and Yoru's Gatecrash. However, Riot Games has provided hints of innovation in their "State of the Agents" blog, suggesting that this agent will introduce new gameplay elements and alter how players approach familiar scenarios.

This alludes to the potential introduction of a fresh game mechanic that could have a significant impact on the meta.

Valorant developers have gone the extra mile by integrating an in-game teaser into one of the maps. This feature is located near the defense-side spawn on the Sunset map and showcases a distinct violet polygon reminiscent of previous hints. This cleverly placed easter egg accentuates the excitement and anticipation within the Valorant community, giving players another intriguing clue about the upcoming content.

When can we expect the next Valorant Duelist to show up?

At the VCT LOCK//IN event, Riot Games unveiled their intentions to introduce three unique Valorant Agents in 2023. Gekko debuted in patch 6.04, and Deadlock joined in Episode 7 Act 1. As we near the end of 2023, it's evident that Riot Games is staying true to its promise by gearing up to incorporate a new Duelist in Episode 7 Act 3.

Riot Games has a tradition of teasing new in-game content for upcoming Act updates through player cards. With the strong association between the "Bulletproof" player card and Agent 24 named ISO, gamers can anticipate the arrival of the new Duelist at the commencement of Episode 7 Act 3.

This is expected to occur on October 31 or November 1, 2023, with specific timings varying depending on the player's region.