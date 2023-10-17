Valorant's new Agent 24 will reportedly be called "ISO"

A brand new Agent called ISO is reportedly set to join the Valorant Agent pool, according to a tweet by KLaboratories. The upcoming Duelist Agent will be a part of Episode 7 Act 3 and have a variety of abilities yet to be revealed by Riot Games.

It’s been almost two years since the last Duelist, Neon, joined the Valorant Agent roster, and fans have been anticipating the addition of stronger agents ever since the underwhelming arrival of Deadlock in Act 1 of Episode 7.

Valorant's upcoming Duelist will be named ISO according to recent leaks

Prominent leaker and data miner KLaboratories on Twitter informed the community about the upcoming Agent's name, ISO. So far, all his leaks have found their way onto the game's live servers.

Recently, Riot Games released their 'State of the Agents' blog, where they mentioned that Agent 24 introduces new ways to play and changes the way you approach old scenarios.

In the blog, they also shared what appears to be the new Agent enjoying a Chinese delicacy. It's often that Riot Games tease upcoming Agents' ethnicity through food.

In a recent teaser, it's been mentioned that the upcoming agent is definitely male, as Neon mentioned that the new Agent doesn't miss his shot, ever. It's not clear if his abilities will revolve mostly around unmatched accuracy and being a phenomenal Agent who can turn the tables of a round with his precision.

Agent 24 could be the next huge Agent to dramatically change the Valorant meta after Chamber. Also, Jett, one of the most picked Duelists in Valorant, has been significantly nerfed, allowing other Agents to take up the number one Duelist throne.

ISO's debut could have a big impact on the current meta if he is introduced with extremely powerful abilities, as some have theorized. Riot Games has a history of introducing powerful Agents for Valorant, who frequently see numerous nerfs during the Episodes. Agent 24 ISO may suffer the same fate, depending on his strength in the live build.

Riot Games has traditionally teased new in-game content in the upcoming Act update via playercards. Given that the "Bulletproof" playercard in the Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass has been closely correlated with Agent 24, we can expect the new Duelist to appear at the start of Episode 7 Act 3 on October 31/November 1, 2023, with timings varying based on the player's region.