All new teaser for Valorant's upcoming Duelist agent

At the VCT LOCK//IN event, Riot Games unveiled their intentions to bring three unique Valorant Agents into the game in 2023. Patch 6.04 marked the debut of Gekko, while Episode 7 Act 1 welcomed Deadlock. As fans near the end of this year, it is clear that Riot Games is staying true to its promise and is gearing up to introduce a new Duelist right at the beginning of Episode 7 Act 3.

The developer has released a teaser video for the upcoming duelist agent. This article will delve into the speculation surrounding this brief 10-second clip, shedding light on what fans can expect from this highly anticipated addition to Valorant.

Valorant releases new teaser for the upcoming Agent 24

Expand Tweet

In the clip, a Classic pistol can be seen resting on a table in front of the target, further adding to the enigma surrounding this new agent. The recent teaser welcomes speculations about the fresh character and their unique skill set, which might involve temporal effects on targets.

The key highlight in this video is a three-stage sequence of bullet impacts, each with distinct characteristics. In the first stage, the bullet travels at high speed, hits the target, and induces a time-slowing effect. However, it exits quickly.

The second impact sees a similar fast-traveling bullet and target hit but without the time slowdown. But the bullet makes its exit in slow motion. Finally, the third impact is akin to the second, with no time alteration, and the bullet swiftly exits the target.

Valorant's teasers have also provided interesting visual hints, like Agent 24 indulging in a Chinese delicacy. The Mandarin symbol "木," meaning tree, can be seen in the backdrop of the new teaser video. This is to further highlight the upcoming agent's Chinese background.

Cypher's email to Brimstone (Image via Riot Games)

Cypher is known for his involvement in introducing new agents into the Valorant protocol, according to the lore. He has hinted at something intriguing on the horizon. The caption of the teaser video released by Valorant mentions that he found something interesting.

A recent email was also found in the practice range sent by Cypher to Brimstone, which mentions his contact with a hitman as they plot to rescue a group of missing scientists.

All teasers for upcoming duelist in Valorant

The Valorant community is abuzz with speculations about the potential arrival of a new agent code-named "Architect." Dataminers have been at the forefront of uncovering hints and audio files related to this mysterious character, leading players to ponder over the agent's abilities and lore.

Ana Donlon — the SVP of Riot Games — has added to the intrigue by mentioning a "bang" in an interview, an audio file associated with "Architect" indeed features a distinctive sound.

There's also a hint provided through a player card named "Bulletproof" in the current battle pass, suggesting that "Architect" may have the ability to create shield-like portals. Additionally, an in-game teaser on the Sunset map showcases a violet polygon resembling a portal, reminiscent of teleportation abilities seen with other agents like Omen and Yoru.

The lore of Valorant has taken a darker turn with an explosion near a specialized portal at the Sunset Map in Los Angeles, raising questions about the potential connection between this incident and "Architect." If this unit indeed possesses the ability to control portals, it could significantly impact the game dynamics by introducing interactive portals across various maps.

Some leaked in-game files hint at the presence of "trails" — kaleidoscopic shapes within portals — and a pink-colored ray referred to as "marker energy." This has further fueled curiosity among players.

Bulletproof player card and merchandise (Image via Riot Games & Jollztv)

Riot Games recently organized a PR session where content creators received promotional materials, including jackets and badges with four ability icons embossed on them. This hints at the Duelist's abilities. This move has stirred excitement within the community, providing a sneak peek into the new character's design and capabilities.

Lore about the hourglass symbol (Image via Riot Games & Jollztv)

Additionally, there is speculation based on in-game content that one of the aforementioned icons may be related to the Bulletproof player card from Valorant's Battlepass. This possibly hints at one of Agent 24's abilities and a color scheme of violet, black, white, and red.

The badge given to content creators featuring an hourglass-like symbol also aligns with intriguing elements in Valorant's lore, potentially connecting to Omen's past and a symbol he's trying to recall.

As the community eagerly awaits official information on "Architect" and their role in the game, it remains to be seen how these speculations will play out and whether this new agent will indeed reshape this title's gameplay experience.